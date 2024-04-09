Arizona College of Nursing Appoints New Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Academic Officer

Dominick Muracco joins the company as Chief Compliance Officer, while Jason Dunne is named Chief Academic Officer

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona College of Nursing announced two additions to its executive leadership team. Dominick Muracco, J. D., joins the organization as Chief Compliance Officer and General Counsel while Jason Dunne, DNP, MSN, RN, steps into the role of Chief Academic Officer.

As Chief Compliance Officer, Muracco will lead regulatory partnership efforts, including the College's continued compliance and program expansion efforts. Prior to joining Arizona College of Nursing, Muracco served as the Chief Compliance Officer for Hertz. Additionally, his career has included time as a healthcare fraud prosecutor with the United States Attorney's Office, a Higher Education attorney with McQuaide Blasko, and ten years as an adjunct professor at various colleges and universities. Dominick earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Pennsylvania State University and his law degree from Widener University School of Law.

"I am thrilled to join the Arizona College of Nursing team and contribute to the mission of providing exceptional nursing education while ensuring we meet the strictest level of compliance with legal and regulatory standards," said Muracco. "I look forward to working alongside our dedicated staff to serve our students with excellence and continue enhancing Arizona College of Nursing's tradition of stellar nursing education."

As the Chief Academic Officer, Jason Dunne will lead Arizona College of Nursing's academic team to drive curriculum excellence, ensure program quality, and foster a dynamic learning environment. Prior to his role as the Chief Academic Officer, Jason Dunne served as the Arizona College of Nursing's Vice President of Operations, and held Dean of Nursing roles at other higher education institutes. In addition to various faculty positions, Dr. Dunne began his career as a bedside nurse.

"In my previous capacity, I was honored to work directly with our academic leadership on initiatives to strengthen our offerings and deliver best-in-class Bachelor of Science in Nursing education for students," said Dunne. "Now stepping fully into academic leadership, I am excited to lead our esteemed academic team in delivering high-quality nursing education that prepares our students to excel in their careers."

"We are excited to welcome Dominick Muracco and Jason Dunne to their new roles," Chief Executive Officer Jason Anderson said. "Their experience, expertise, and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to deepen and expand our impact in nursing education."

With 18 current campuses and exciting plans for growth, Arizona College of Nursing is poised to increase its impact on the nursing profession through a student-centric approach to learning and an innovative clinical approach to educating future nurses.

About Arizona College of Nursing

Arizona College of Nursing's purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 18 campuses across 12 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency. For more information, please visit arizonacollege.edu .

