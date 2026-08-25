Arizona College of Nursing Earns 2026 National League for Nursing Center of Excellence™ Designation

National recognition honors Arizona College of Nursing for promoting faculty pedagogical expertise and advancing excellence in nursing education

PHOENIX, Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona College of Nursing (AZCN), a nursing school offering a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program, has been named a 2026 National League for Nursing (NLN) Center of Excellence™ in the category of Promoting the Pedagogical Expertise of Faculty. The national designation recognizes AZCN's commitment to developing nursing faculty and advancing teaching excellence to prepare the next generation of nurses.

AZCN is one of 20 nursing schools and programs nationwide selected for a 2026 NLN Centers of Excellence™ designation. Formal recognition will take place during the Honors Convocation at the 2026 NLN Education Summit in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 25, 2026.

"Great nursing education starts with great educators, which is why we intentionally invest in opportunities for our faculty to learn, strengthen their teaching practice, and continue growing as educators," said Dr. Jason Dunne, Chief Academic Officer of AZCN. "Our annual Educator Conference is one example, bringing faculty together from across the College to share ideas, learn from one another and other experts, and explore approaches that can create even more meaningful learning experiences for our students."

"Being named an NLN Center of Excellence is a meaningful recognition of our commitment to academic excellence," said Jason Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of AZCN. "Investing in exceptional nurse educators is essential to preparing the next generation of nurses, and we are incredibly proud of the faculty and academic leaders who make our mission possible."

"Earning the NLN Center of Excellence designation reflects the hard work and commitment by these nursing schools and programs to sustain innovation and excellence in every aspect of the academic experience, from classroom to clinic to campus life. We applaud the 2026 NLN Centers of Excellence and thank them for demonstrating values and actions that transform the ordinary into the extraordinary in nursing education," said NLN President and CEO Beverly Malone, PhD, RN, FAAN.

Arizona College of Nursing

Arizona College of Nursing's purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 24 campuses across 15 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency.

About the National League for Nursing

Dedicated to excellence in nursing, the National League for Nursing is the premier organization for nurse faculty and leaders in nursing education. The NLN offers professional development, networking opportunities, testing services, nursing research grants, and public policy initiatives to its nearly 45,000 individual and 1,000 institutional members, comprising nursing education programs across the spectrum of higher education and health care organizations. Learn more at NLN.org

SOURCE Arizona College of Nursing