Arizona College of Nursing and Scholars Network Announce Partnership to Expand Nursing Jobs and Loan Repayment

Partnership connects nursing graduates to healthcare employers with employment pathways and employer-sponsored loan repayment.

PHOENIX, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona College of Nursing (AZCN) and Scholars Network have announced a new partnership aimed at addressing the nation's nursing workforce shortage by connecting graduates directly to employment opportunities and employer-sponsored loan repayment programs.

Through this collaboration, AZCN graduates will gain access to a growing network of healthcare employers offering structured career pathways, including guaranteed employment opportunities and employer-sponsored student loan repayment. The initiative is designed to reduce early-career turnover, ease financial barriers for new nurses, and strengthen long-term workforce stability.

Scholars Network partners with health systems and academic institutions to build sustainable talent pipelines, enabling employers to engage and recruit nursing students earlier in their education and transition them more seamlessly into the workforce.

Initially, the partnership will support students across AZCN campuses in Cincinnati and Cleveland, Ohio; Falls Church, Virginia; and Hartford, Connecticut. By aligning academic preparation with employer needs, the program enhances both clinical readiness and career outcomes for graduates.

"The generational healthcare shortage facing the nation is exacerbated by unsustainable early-career turnover and student debt," said Dr. Sam Maron, Senior Vice President at Noodle, which leads the Scholars Network initiative supporting the effort. "We are proud to partner with Arizona College of Nursing to create a sustainable workforce pipeline that benefits both workers and patients."

"This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering meaningful outcomes for our students beyond graduation," said Jason E. Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Arizona College of Nursing. "By expanding access to nursing jobs and loan repayment opportunities, we are helping our graduates launch successful careers while meeting critical healthcare needs in the communities we serve."

Arizona College of Nursing

Arizona College of Nursing's purpose is to provide people the opportunity to enhance their lives through education. Arizona College of Nursing offers a three-year Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The BSN program is offered at 24 campuses across 15 states and is designed to prepare students for a career as a Registered Nurse (RN). Arizona College of Nursing campuses are institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES), a U.S. Department of Education-recognized national accrediting agency.

For more information, please visit arizonacollege.edu.

Scholars Network

Scholars Network, operated by Noodle, partners with health systems, combining clinical and higher education expertise to solve some of healthcare's biggest challenges: recruitment, retention, and upskilling of talent. Noodle's dedicated team is there throughout, helping to support each student through their recruitment, enrollment, education, and employment.

SOURCE Arizona College of Nursing