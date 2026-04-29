Arizona College of Nursing Celebrates April 2026 Graduates Across 17 U.S. Campuses

Nearly 500 new nurses join the healthcare workforce as the College surpasses 5,400 all-time graduates.

PHOENIX, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona College of Nursing (AZCN), a leading provider of nursing education, proudly announces its April 2026 commencement ceremonies across 17 campuses nationwide, graduating nearly 500 new nurses prepared to meet the growing demand for healthcare professionals.

Ceremonies will take place in Aurora, CO; Cleveland, OH; Cincinnati, OH; Chesapeake, VA; Dallas, TX; Falls Church, VA; Fort Lauderdale, FL; Hartford, CT; Las Vegas, NV; Ontario, CA; Phoenix, AZ; Salt Lake City, UT; Sarasota, FL; Southfield, MI; Tampa, FL; Tempe, AZ; and Tucson, AZ - celebrating a diverse and determined group of graduates entering the nursing profession.

This milestone brings Arizona College of Nursing's total alumni to more than 5,400 graduates nationwide, reinforcing its mission to enhance lives through education and address critical workforce needs in healthcare. Notably, the April commencement marks a historic moment for the College's Chesapeake, VA campus, which will celebrate its first-ever graduating class - a significant step in expanding access to nursing education and strengthening the regional healthcare pipeline.

"Each commencement represents more than academic achievement - it reflects our students' resilience and drive. They define the future of nursing," shared Jason Anderson, AZCN Chief Executive Officer. "We are incredibly proud of our graduates and honored to play a role in their educational journey."

Arizona College of Nursing's Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) program is designed with a student-centered approach, offering resources, support, and hands-on clinical experiences that prepare graduates for real-world healthcare environments. With campuses located across the country, the College continues to expand access to high-quality nursing education and support the evolving needs of healthcare systems nationwide. As the nation faces ongoing nursing shortages, AZCN remains committed to preparing practice-ready nurses who are equipped to deliver safe, compassionate, and high-quality care from day one.

Arizona College of Nursing

Arizona College of Nursing (AZCN) offers a three-year pathway to a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree across 24 campuses in 15 states, advancing our mission to transform lives through education. Our accredited, student-centered program is designed to support the unique needs of future nurses with the resources, guidance, and hands-on experiences needed to turn passion into purpose. Through a personalized, inclusive, and dynamic learning environment, we prepare practice-ready graduates equipped to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the communities they serve.

SOURCE Arizona College of Nursing