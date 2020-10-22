Arizona Company Provides Quick and Easy Protective Fix for Germ Infested Grocery Store Carts as COVID-19 Numbers Rise - Cart Safe

PHOENIX, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cart Safe (https://cartsafe.com/) recently announced a boom in sales after officially launching in August of this year. Now, with enormous surges reported in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. this fall, it is more important than ever to be mindful of viral and other pathogenic spread hazards. Developed and patented by an Arizona businesswoman, Cart Safe is an easy-to-use, one-size-fits-all plastic covering that creates an effective barrier between shopping carts and customers. Cart Safe is affordably priced in a 10-pack, and shipping is free via USPS throughout the month of October.

"The problem with bacteria and other pathogens being transmitted by touching store carts and handles was already well-studied before the pandemic. And if you do just a tiny bit of research on it, you're going to be absolutely appalled by what you find out," said Cart Safe inventor, Andi Barness-Rubin. "A typical public-toilet handle has 30 or so bacteria colonies per square inch, while a grocery cart has over 8,000! And the NIH tells us that COVID-19 can linger on hard surfaces like grocery carts for up to three days. Grocery and department store carts are absolutely filthy, and they are vectors of disease spread."

CartSafe: An Ingenious Solution for a Widespread Problem

COVID-19 and pathogenic spread occurs in a variety of ways, including skin contact, bodily fluids, airborne particles, and touching contaminated surfaces. Traditional grocery carts carry 361-times more bacteria than a bathroom doorknob, while budget grocery store carts can carry 270-times more than a toilet handle. And large superstore carts typically harbor more than 3-times the bacteria of an average kitchen countertop.

Cart Safe works by eliminating contact altogether, and is made to line the entire cart, outside and inside, as well as the handle and the basket. Cart Safe is made from durable and recyclable low-density polyethylene (LDPE – #4 plastic). LDPE plastics are recognized as safe barriers between consumers and pathogens, and can be responsibly disposed of after use by simply placing it in a typical recycle collection bin.

"With the flu season upon us, many grocery stores halting disinfecting of grocery carts, and COVID-19 on the rise, it's super important that you protect yourself and your family," said Andi. "Sanitizing sprays certainly help, but they're messy, and unless you soak the entire cart, you can never really be certain. That's where Cart Safe comes in. It's quick; it's easy; and you can be sure that you and your groceries aren't picking up any germs along the way."

About CartSafe

Founded in 2020 and based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Cart Safe was created by Andi Barness-Rubin following the COVID-19 outbreak. Barness accomplished the remarkable feat of designing a product, receiving a patent, and bringing Cart Safe to market within 90 days. If necessity is the mother of invention, sometimes it takes a mom to fulfill a big need by creating a simple solution. A working mother, Andi Barness-Rubin was frustrated by the thought of going to the grocery store and trying to avoid keeping germs away from herself and her groceries. Before the pandemic, Barness-Rubin would always wipe the handle of the shopping cart with a store-provided wipe (when they were available); but once the COVID-19 began to spread, she really starting thinking about ways to protect herself from all of the germs on both the cart handle and all over the outside of the cart. So, Cart Safe was born. Cart Safe is made from a recyclable material that the FDA recognized as suitable for providing a protective barrier from dangerous pathogens. Learn more at: www.cartsafe.com

