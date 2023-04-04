Arizona Digital Marketing Agency Opens New Office in Scottsdale

E Squared Marketing Announces Impressive Growth

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning digital marketing agency E Squared Marketing recently announced the opening of its new office in Scottsdale. The Arizona-based firm has nearly tripled in size over the past few years and continues to grow its client roster across the country.

"We are thrilled at the growth and expansion of our team and office, and we are excited to continue to provide stellar marketing services to some incredible brands and companies nationwide," says Ashley Richards, Founder of E Squared Marketing. "This new expansion also allows us to service more clients and expand our services to include more digital offerings that are in demand."

Since the launch of the agency in 2017, Ashley and her team have worked remotely with a smaller executive suite as home base. The new 1,000 square foot office is the first time E Squared Marketing will have a stand-alone headquarters that will serve as a hub for their office, allowing for more in-person collaboration and creativity. The agency currently has 30 team members and anticipates more internal growth this year. Although E Squared has expanded into this new office, they continue to be a pioneer in the remote workspace, and with over 80 percent of its current staff as mothers, they continue to prioritize the work-life balance that comes with a hybrid or remote position.

E Squared Marketing has grown 50 percent year over year since 2017. They have also grown its services, most recently adding video packages and Google ads, to be more full-service and attract new clientele. Some of the brands that the agency currently works with include Scottsdale Fashion Square, Christian Family Care, The Ravenscroft, and Ling's Wok Shop.

For more information on E Squared Marketing, visit www.esquaredmarketing.com or follow them on social media at @esquaredmarketing.

About E Squared Marketing:

Founded in 2017, E Squared Marketing is an Arizona-based award-winning digital marketing agency servicing clients across the United States. Services include social media management, newsletter campaigns, ad management, influencer marketing, branding, website and graphic design, events, photography, and videography. For more information on the growing company, visit www.esquaredmarketing.com.

