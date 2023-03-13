Arizona Dispensaries Association Opposes Senate Bill 1271

ADA has partnered with Arizona's Poison Centers in opposition to SB1271

PHOENIX, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Dispensaries Association (ADA), the voice of Arizona's cannabis industry, along with Arizona Poison Centers, aim to educate consumers on the dangers of hemp products that are intoxicating and oppose SB1271.

The ADA is no longer neutral on Arizona Senate Bill 1271 (SB 1271). "Since the Bill does not provide any of the amendments discussed in hearings to remove intoxicating products, the Arizona Dispensaries Association has recently registered as opposed to SB 1271," said Ann Torrez, executive director of the Arizona Dispensaries Association.

SB 1271 allows for the sale of intoxicating hemp-derived products without parody in oversight or regulation as seen in the marijuana industry. Products may not have the same stringent testing for toxic chemical byproducts along with excessive and dangerous amounts of THC in these products. More information about the bill can be found at stop1271.com.

Hemp-derived impairing products are similar to the "black market THC vapes" that caused the EVALI vaping crisis. There is a loophole which puts hemp-derived products containing unlimited amounts of intoxicants in compliance with the Farm Bill definition of hemp. This is very concerning because impairing delta 8,delta-9, and other products are being sold and will continue to be sold in the marketplace with far higher concentrations of THC than what is allowed in Arizona's marijuana program. The current loophole is also allowing counterfeit products which replicate children's candy and licensed cannabis brands which creates tremendous consumer confusion.

Arizona Poison Centers saw 739 cases of cannabis-related incidents in 2022, over half of which involved children. Of the 394 pediatric cases, 60% involved a hospital visit.

"We're asking our legislators to not pass SB1271 to prevent the proliferation of intoxicating products." "Arizona voters have trusted our legislators to honor their wishes that intoxicating products are sold in a legal, regulated and limited manner," said Torrez.

On March 6, American Trade Association for Cannabis and Hemp (ATACH) offered the following comment on Arizona's proposed SB 1271: "Make no mistake, SB 1271 will permit anyone with an industrial hemp license in Arizona to produce unregulated and untaxed intoxicating products which could create one of the largest loopholes for intoxicating hemp-derived cannabinoids in the country. The bill unequivocally would permit the legal sales of intoxicating cannabinoid products without age verification and to children and unwittingly allow retail outlets such as convenience stores and gas stations to sell products that are the functional equivalents of regulated intoxicating products sold at adult-use dispensaries; yet without any public health and safety guardrails like that of Arizona's adult-use cannabis program."

Additionally, according to Arizona Department of Revenue, the Arizona cannabis industry has contributed $124 million in tax revenue to improve our state since January 2021. If SB 1271 passes, future tax revenue could significantly decrease. "The Arizona Dispensaries Association wants to see the tax revenue continue to go right back into our local economy," said Torrez.

"The ADA's primary mission is to promote and advocate for a safe, consumer-focused cannabis industry in Arizona," said Torrez. "We aim to continuously educate consumers on the importance of visiting only licensed dispensaries and consuming only THC and CBD products that have been lab tested and approved."

To find out more, visit the Arizona Dispensaries Association website.

For more resources and information from the Arizona Poison Centers, please visit https://azpoison.com/ or https://www.bannerhealth.com/services/poison-drug-information

About Arizona Dispensaries Association

The Arizona Dispensaries Association (ADA) is the voice of Arizona's cannabis industry. ADA is dedicated to advancing the Arizona cannabis industry through political advocacy, public education, and professionalization. Our mission is to promote and advocate for a safe, consumer-focused cannabis industry in Arizona.

