Arizona Distillery Looking to Shake up the Liqueur Industry Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHELLY, makers of a new-age infused limoncello geared for young adults, announced today that they have officially launched their first crowdfunding campaign through StartEngine.

CHELLY is redefining what limoncello really is with a product that has a big kick, smooth taste, and made with natural flavors. It doesn't taste like your typical limoncello – It is a versatile drink that allows the consumer to mix it, shoot it, or sip it.

CHELLY is opening their ownership to the public for the first time, allowing anyone who has $250 (their minimum investment), and an internet connection, to be part owner of CHELLY. CHELLY will use these proceeds to fuel their growth and to scale the business to new levels. "We are at an inflection point where we need to expand our business so that more people can enjoy our award-winning product. We are focused on three main areas which are to partner with a co-packer, to expand our flavors, and to increase our brand awareness by an increased marketing budget and hiring key full-time employees," says CEO and Co-Founder Nicolas Guerrieri.

CHELLY is looking to raise $1,070,000 for this first round and they believe that will fuel their growth to prepare to expand nationwide. CHELLY received a Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and was one of the only two Arizona distilleries to make the Top 100 Spirits of 2021 list!

About Financing Round

CHELLY is using StartEngine as their platform to raise funds. StartEngine is a trusted platform that has raised hundreds of millions of dollars for companies and allows easy access for any investors to invest in private companies safely and securely. CHELLY is looking to raise $1,070,000 in total with a minimum investment of $250. This virtually allows anyone to become part owner of CHELLY to help fuel their next stage of growth which includes obtaining a co-packer, expanding flavors, and increasing their brand awareness.

About CHELLY

Founded in Tempe, Arizona in 2019, CHELLY offers a new-age infused limoncello, which is handcrafted in small batches by the founders themselves. CHELLY is creating a unique proposition by tapping into the deep Italian heritage and craft that makes a delicious limoncello. CHELLY is available In Arizona at retail outlets including Total Wine, AJ's Fine Foods, and Pomo Pizzeria, and through Drizly.com. Find out more at www.drinkchelly.com

For Media Inquiries

[email protected]

480-559-3000

