Arizona Flower Market Encourages Random Acts of Kindness by Giving Away Free Flower Bunches

PHOENIX, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Flower Market is encouraging random acts of kindness by giving away two free flower bunches all day on Wednesday October 24th. The free flowers are being given away in celebration of Petal it Forward, a floral industry event that spans all 50 states created by SAF (Society of American Florists). Florists all over the country are excited about sharing the feel-good proposition of giving away free flowers in their communities and encouraging the recipients to "pay it forward" by giving away flowers. Arizona Flower Market is giving away not one, but two FREE Daisy bunches to the first 300 customers who come in the flower market on Wednesday October 24th. No purchase necessary.

Arizona Family Florist hosts their 4th annual Petal it Forward Free Flower Giveaway. Every customer receives 2 free daisy bunches, one to keep, one to "Petal it Forward" to someone else just to brighten their day!

"This 'petal it forward' program is about giving back to the community and encouraging people to perform random acts of kindness with fresh flowers," said Cheryl Denham, owner of Arizona Family Florist, parent company to Arizona Flower Market. "The premise is simple, we give each customer two flower bunches – one for them to keep and one for them to gift an unsuspecting family member, co-worker, or even a stranger on the street. Our goal is to simply spread happiness through the power of fresh flowers."

Pay it Forward Event Details: Arizona Flower Market will be giving away two free bunches of daisies to the first 300 customers that come in to the market during regular business hours on Wednesday, October 24th while supplies last and there is no purchase necessary to receive the free flowers. Limit 2 per customer. Flower Market hours are Mon-Fri 7:00am-6:00pm, Sat 7am-3pm, Sun Closed. The Market is located at 2050 S 16th Street Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85034. For more details about Arizona Flower Market visit: www.azflowermarket.com

About Arizona Flower Market

Arizona Flower Market is Arizona's only wholesale to the public, DIY floral warehouse and is a division of parent company Arizona Family Florist, located in Phoenix, AZ. Arizona Family Florist was founded in 2005 and has quickly become one of the industry's leading floral and gift providers. Their multi-channel approach to retailing has spawned a diverse family of brands including an all occasion floral delivery service, Arizona Florist, and award-winning, full service bridal & event floral design studio, LUX Wedding Florist, all located in the same downtown complex known as the Phoenix Flower District. Visit us @ www.azfamilyflorist.com.

