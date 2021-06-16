Arizona Founders Can Learn How to Elevate Their Funding Pitches

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation, and entrepreneurial development program, is offering its Pitch Power program to teach startups how to attract investment dollars by elevating their presentations.

"2020 was a challenging year for startups seeking funding," said Diana White, CEO of Chandler Innovations. "Pitch Power helps entrepreneurs compose an effective presentation so they can have meaningful conversations with investors."

The intensive 7-week virtual program, which begins on August 31st, is open to startups in the state ready to pitch to investors within the next 12 months. Applicants must have a business plan, three-year financial forecast including income and cash flow statements, market research, and target audience information, and a goal of how much money they are trying to raise.

The application deadline is August 9th, 2021.

Tom Fulcher, the Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Chandler Innovations, is the facilitator of the program. With a career ranging from growing his own businesses to leading projects and divisions at internationally known companies like Colgate-Palmolive and Heinz, he has unique insights into how new companies can put their best foot forward when presenting to seed, angel, and venture capital investors.

"As a coach and mentor, it is rewarding and exciting to share practical and real-world best practices with companies in the Pitch Power program," said Fulcher. "I'm excited to offer the program virtually this year."

By participating in Pitch Power, founders learn the ten key components of any great pitch and how to assemble them into a ten-minute presentation. Uniquely, the program also offers participants a chance to hear first-hand from some of Arizona's most active investors and get feedback about their pitches.

The founders meet weekly with Fulcher to discuss pitch concepts, learn what investors care about, and refine talking points. The end result is the "pitch deck," a brief presentation that not only discusses their business concept and its potential market but also introduces the business' team, strategy to be competitive in the marketplace, and anticipated revenues.

For more information, visit https://www.innovationsincubator.com/pitch-power.html

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program for tech-focused businesses that includes curriculum, mentoring, and community events. The program is sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by Moonshot at NACET.

