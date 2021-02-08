Arizona Gourmet Lemonade Stands Offer Sweet Valentine's Day Menu Items & Deal to Fall in Love With

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade, the Arizona-based gourmet lemonade stand, wants to show its customers some love this Valentine's Day with one delectable, limited-time menu item and a great deal that will leave you love-struck and wanting more!

From February 8-15, guests who visit any of the five Arizona Wow Wow locations can receive a 16 oz Strawberry Lemonade – a flavor pairing as perfect as Lucy and Ricky, June and Johnny, and Jim and Pam – for the easy-to-love price of $3.

Also available is the brand new, limited time offer Berry Love Bowl. Perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth, this acai bowl is topped with coconut, strawberries, bananas and a drizzle of chocolate.

"Whether you're spending this Valentine's Day solo or with a loved one, Wow Wow wants to make the week feel special, unique, and be all-around delicious," said Tim Weiderhoft, CEO of Wow Wow. "And for those looking for a last-minute gift, we guarantee that your crush, spouse, best friend or partner will be much happier to see a Strawberry Lemonade in an eco-friendly, reusable Mason Jar and a colorful Berry Love Bowl than a drug-store, heart-shaped box of chocolates. All you need is love and a spoon or a straw!"

Guests looking to treat themselves, family, friends or that special someone can visit locations in Scottsdale, Glendale, Lake Pleasant, Ahwatukee or the Westgate Entertainment District through Monday, February 15.

About Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades:

Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonades offers fresh, all-natural Hawaiian lemonades and smoothies and a food menu consisting of acai bowls, grain bowls, flatbread sandwiches, and multigrain avocado and nut butter toasts. The fast-casual restaurant was founded in Hawaii in 2012. It quickly gained in popularity and grew from the stand to a trailer, then opened its first brick and mortar location on Maui in 2014. The fast casual restaurant opened its first franchised location in 2017. Today it has a total of eight lemonade stands domestically and two internationally and was named to Fast Casual's "20 Brands to Watch" list in 2020. For more information, please contact the franchisor at [email protected] and visit their website at www.wowwowhawaiianlemonade.com.

