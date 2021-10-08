Arizona Governor Doug Ducey Declares October 8 National Hydrogen And Fuel Cell Day

National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day is observed on October 8 (10.08), in recognition of the atomic weight of hydrogen - 1.008. Hydrogen is already providing fuel, feedstock, and power to wide-ranging sectors of the U.S.

"Hydrogen is an important part of Nikola's future. As we get ready for the launch of our 2023 fuel cell electric vehicles that will be made in Arizona, we are working to build a hydrogen production and distribution infrastructure across the nation to power our trucks," said Mark Russell, CEO, Nikola. "The Nikola Tre FCEV is estimated to have a range of up to 500 miles and the Nikola Two FCEV is anticipated to reach up to 900 miles. We celebrate hydrogen every day at Nikola."

"Clean energy is a critical area of focus for the Council and Arizona's technology industry as a whole," said Steven G. Zylstra, president and CEO, Arizona Technology Council. "Investing in clean energy is not only an important part of improving our environment, it also provides huge economic stimulus in the form of high-quality jobs and innovation. We're proud to support National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day as we continue to push for a smarter, more environmentally responsible Arizona."

"As the national industry association, the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) is encouraged to see state governments realizing the significant environmental and economic benefits that hydrogen and fuel cell technologies offer, including the jobs that manufacturing, the supply chain, and utilization can bring to local regions," said Frank Wolak, FCHEA President and CEO. "National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day showcases the vast progress and fast-moving momentum of the entire industry and FCHEA applauds Governor Ducey for this Proclamation of Support highlighting the developments and opportunities in Arizona."

Hydrogen energy and fuel cell technologies offer a clear pathway toward low- and no-carbon emissions economic growth, while creating high-quality jobs and spurring advanced American manufacturing. As countries around the world increasingly look to hydrogen as a clean energy pathway, the U.S. is uniquely well-positioned to take a leadership role. By leveraging abundant resources and a robust industrial sector, the U.S. hydrogen industry can stimulate American energy innovation and promote economic competitiveness.

For more information on National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Day, please visit www.hydrogenandfuelcellday.org.

The Arizona proclamation reads:

- Whereas, by 2050, hydrogen could create up to 3.4 million jobs and generate $750 billion in annual revenue nationally: and

-Whereas, hydrogen energy offers an opportunity to advance to America's energy independence; and

- Whereas, hydrogen will advance United States transportation, power, and manufacturing opportunities; and

- Whereas, fuel cells utilizing hydrogen or hydrogen-rich fuels are clean, efficient, and resilient technologies that can be used as a primary or backup power source; in zero-emission light-duty motor vehicles, buses, and trucks; in heavy-duty vehicles used in the logistics industry; and for portable power;

- Whereas, the state of Arizona is a leader in manufacturing and emerging transportation and clean energy technologies; and

- Whereas, Arizona's emerging hydrogen vehicle manufacturing ecosystem will lead to high-paying jobs that attract top tech talent, stimulate local economic growth, better position Arizona as a national leader in energy innovation, and ensure a healthier and more prosperous future for our great state.

- Now, therefore, I Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona, do hereby proclaim October 8, 2021 as National Hydrogen & Fuel Cell Day.

