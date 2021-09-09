Arizona Humane Society & PetSmart Announce Partnership To Help Pet Owners Impacted By Pandemic

The partnership is an extension of AHS' Project Home Away From Home, a foster program for pets whose owners are facing housing instability due to the pandemic. The program is a critical part of the Pet Housing Help AZ Task Force, which AHS established with six of its animal welfare partners to support those facing eviction. According to multiple sources, in Maricopa County, it is estimated that between 2,000 and 5,000 pets could be in jeopardy of losing their homes each month due to their families' housing instability. This would double Arizona shelters' current animal intake.

"We recognized early on that we can't do this alone. We're grateful for this innovative collaboration with PetSmart's PetsHotel, which allows us to be able to give pet owners peace of mind that their furry friends are being cared for during such difficult times," said Carrie Hughes, AHS Foster Manager.

As part of Project Home Away From Home, AHS works closely with PetSmart's PetsHotels for temporary pet housing when AHS' foster homes reach capacity. Mia and Billy are two of the pets currently residing at a PetSmart PetsHotel. They'll receive care there until they are able to enter an AHS Foster Hero home or be reunited with their pet parents.

"As an organization dedicated to doing anything for pets, PetSmart is proud to partner with the Arizona Humane Society," said Josh Patterson, director PetsHotel & pet training services. "We know the pandemic has brought challenges for pet parents, so we're happy to help support them during this difficult time."

Pet owners facing housing instability, unforeseen hospitalization, deployment or a domestic violence situation can apply for the program through AHS. Those who qualify may enter the program for 60 to 90 days.

To learn more about the Pet Housing Help AZ Task Force, visit www.PetHousingHelpAZ.org. For those interested in becoming a Foster Hero for this special program, please apply at azhumane.org/foster.

About Arizona Humane Society

Every pet deserves a good life. This passionate belief has driven the Arizona Humane Society to serve a critical role in our community for more than 60 years. We rescue, heal, adopt and advocate for homeless, sick, injured and abused animals.

Through collaborative partnerships, affordable community services, emergency rescue and our medical trauma center, we are committed to providing second chances and saving the lives of animals.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

SOURCE PetSmart