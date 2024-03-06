Arizona Humane Society's Rob & Melani Walton Papago Park Campus Now Open

The new state-of-the-art campus focuses on the physical and mental well-being of pets and the people who care for them.

PHOENIX, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona's most vulnerable pets have a new refuge as the Arizona Humane Society's (AHS) Rob & Melani Walton Papago Park Campus is now open.

Arizona Humane Society's New Rob & Melani Walton Papago Park Campus.

"As the doors of the Rob and Melani Walton Papago Park Campus open to the public, so do the possibilities for the future of animal welfare in Arizona and across the country," said Dr. Steven Hansen, President & CEO of AHS. "This transformative campus will have an undeniable positive impact on the Valley's most vulnerable pets and the state's future veterinarians for decades to come. Our new campus enables us with the physical resources to best serve the pets in our care and delivers a key list of improvements that will benefit pets and people alike."

Focus on Animal Health and Welfare

The $51 million, state-of-the-art facility was designed with the health and welfare of both pets and people in mind, including:

A heavy-duty HVAC system to greatly reduce the movement of airborne pathogens between separate kennel rooms, leading to healthier pets and shorter lengths of stay.

Improved sanitation from drainage systems installed in 90 percent of rooms throughout the campus with hand-poured sloped kennel floors to increase pets' comfort and reduce disease.

Hundreds of windows bring natural light into most rooms and kennels to support circadian rhythms for both pets and staff.

Five "catios" and 13 designated play yards allow pets who are healing access to natural light and fresh air.

Petique™, AHS' in-house pet supply shop, and Echo Coffee , a locally-owned and operated business contributing 1 percent of every purchase to AHS, invite visitors into our Jamie L. Middleton Welcome Lobby and encourage a casual environment perfect for repeat visits, whether to adopt, volunteer or foster.

Focus on Transparency

The 5-acre campus is home to one of the largest shelter-based trauma hospitals in the country which also serves as a teaching hospital for emerging veterinary students at a time when the profession is experiencing an extreme shortage.

Four out of five pets entering AHS' doors will require care in the Lazin Animal Foundation Trauma Hospital, which was designed with transparency in mind, providing the community a glimpse of the life-saving work of AHS.

AHS Emergency Animal Medical Technician™ (EAMT™) vehicles enter through the front visitor lot bringing in sick, injured and abused pets from across the Valley and put this team's work front and center.

Visitors can take a self-guided tour, or sign up for a guided tour, that takes them past a viewing bay window of the BISSELL Pet Foundation Spay and Neuter Clinic where pets are prepared for surgeries to help reduce pet overpopulation.

Focus on Sustainability & Durability

In November 2021, Ryan Companies US, Inc. and AHS broke ground on the 72,000 square foot campus. Building the "animal welfare campus of the future" required highly specialized processes and innovations, ensuring that the facility would be a resource for generations to come.

"At Ryan, one of our core values is stewardship, meaning we are dedicated to spending our time and financial resources on behalf of causes and organizations that directly help our community," said Chuck Carefoot, Southwest Region President of Ryan Companies. "Pets are near and dear to our hearts, positively impact our individual well-being, and our overall public health. We are thrilled to have completed the Arizona Humane Society's Rob and Melani Walton Papago Park Campus at a substantial savings to the organization and for the benefit of our entire community."

Ula Nero was the commissioned artist whose bright and uplifting portraits can be found throughout the campus and Animal Arts was the designated architectural partner.

About the Arizona Humane Society

Since 1957, the Arizona Humane Society (AHS) has been saving the lives of the Valley's most vulnerable pets. Guided by our Ethical No-Kill Philosophy™, we save thousands of pets every year through a system of care that includes AHS' trauma hospital and intensive care units, comprehensive medical and foster programs and behavior intervention programs. Our community-based model comprised of a Pet Resource Center, affordable veterinary services, proactive outreach, community support and partner collaboration, keeps pets in loving homes where they belong. Our Rob & Melani Walton Papago Park Campus opened in 2024 will expand our lifesaving efforts by the thousands. Learn more at azhumane.org.

SOURCE Arizona Humane Society