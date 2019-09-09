Arizona Monsoon Rains Bring Hordes Of Mosquitoes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent reports have shown that cases of West Nile Virus in Maricopa County have already exceeded last year's total and with monsoon rains well on their way, mosquito bites are also expected to multiply this year. Because Arizona continues to present an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes, their influx has doubled each year, a pattern that will likely continue.

Mosquito Squad of Greater Scottsdale is urging homeowners to take preventative measures and is sharing insight into what they can expect when the monsoon rains arrive in force.

Female mosquitoes have been laying billions of eggs and those eggs are just waiting (they can wait up to 2 years) for a little rain to hatch and invade the yards of residents throughout the state. One female can breed up to 1 billion eggs in a month, which can hatch in just 3 days.

As trusted experts in mosquito control, Mosquito Squad of Greater Scottsdale wants to ensure that locals are equipped with the knowledge and resources needed to help relieve the mosquito infestation in their yard after the rains.

In addition to tipping over toys, bowls, and other areas of standing water in the yard, also be mindful of the water in less obvious places, like the bottom of a pool toy chest, in the dish under an outdoor plant, or water sitting in drains.

To avoid getting bit when going outside, put on a good repellent containing DEET and dress in light colored, non-clingy clothing. Mosquitoes are attracted to dark colors and have a difficult time penetrating loose clothing.

Set up a large fan on the patio, as mosquitoes cannot fly against heavy wind.

Mosquitoes are also attracted to the bacteria on smelly feet and the sweat emitted from beer drinkers. So beer drinking guys with smelly feet need to beware! Clean those feet and switch to wine to bring down the risk of a bite.

For consumers who use mosquito foggers or zappers, it's important to know that the foggers are only effective for a short time and the zappers will actually attract mosquitoes from neighboring properties and could end up worsening the situation.

Most importantly, call the professionals for a yard treatment. Using a barrier treatment at home reduces the need for using DEET-containing bug spray and other repellents. Mosquito Squad uses the latest EPA-registered mosquito control barrier treatments, larvicide and all-natural products to eliminate mosquitoes from yards and outdoor spaces. The brand protects families (and pets) from the nuisance and danger of mosquitoes, ticks and scorpions by offering top-of-the-line services that help customers take back their yards.

For additional information on the services available through Mosquito Squad of Greater Scottsdale, please visit https://www.mosquitosquad.com/scottsdale/ or call 480-500-7282.

