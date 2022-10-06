Arizona Oncology Cancer Center working with NexCore Group on new cancer treatment center

State-of-the-art facility will open in September 2023 in Prescott, Ariz.

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, national health care, life sciences and senior housing real estate developer NexCore Group, in collaboration with Arizona Oncology, broke ground on a state-of-the-art cancer treatment center in Prescott, Ariz. located at 5430 Landmark Lane. Arizona Oncology, one of the largest medical groups in Arizona devoted exclusively to cancer care, and NexCore will develop a new 22,105-square-foot facility anticipated to open in September 2023. Once operational, the Arizona Oncology Cancer Center will offer patients in the region convenient access to the latest cancer treatment services and technologies.

NexCore Group breaks ground on a new facility for the Arizona Oncology Cancer Center in Prescott, Ariz.

The Arizona Oncology Cancer Center is currently located at 3188 N. Windsong Dr. but will relocate once this project is complete. Core services offered will include medical oncology, surgical oncology, breast cancer treatment and diagnostics, urology, radiation therapies (including HDR), diagnostic imaging (CT/PET, CT) laboratory diagnostics, genomic testing and oncology research.

"Arizona Oncology is committed to evolving our practices to best fit the needs of our patients," said Iyad Hamarneh, medical oncologist with Arizona Oncology. "While we've outgrown our current facility, we look forward to growing with the Prescott community. When completed, our cancer center will be the only practice in the quad-city region that will offer medical oncology, radiation oncology and hematology services for our community."

Some of the features Arizona Oncology will have include a 34-chair infusion area with outdoor garden space to the location. It will hire two additional doctors and medical teams, bringing additional collaboration between medical teams and patients. The facility will also include 15 total medical, gynecologic and radiation oncology exam rooms, along with a PET-CT imaging room. The new building design also includes the ability to add up to two medical linear accelerators (LINAC) in the future to target and destroy cancerous cells in a precise area of a patient's body with minimal exposure to the surrounding healthy tissue.

"Cancer is a tough disease to deal with alone, let alone the difficulties of navigating several different treatments at multiple facilities," said Hamarneh. "This tends to be the 'normal' medical experience for patients. We wanted to change that experience into a more efficient process. In building a new facility, we're able to provide all our services under one roof so patients can experience more collaborative medical care."

Arizona Oncology has been caring for the Prescott community for many years. Physician specialists currently practicing in Prescott who will transfer to the new location include Medical Oncologists and Hematologists Dr. Allan Espinoza, Dr. Iyad Hamarneh, Dr. Alan Langerak and Radiation Oncologist Dr. Marshall Davis.

Additionally, a welcoming staff of lab specialists, pharmacists, nutritionists and other medical professionals will be there to create a seamless patient experience.

"NexCore takes great pride in the development of these specialty centers for cancer care, as everyone has a friend, loved one, or an acquaintance that has suffered from cancer," NexCore Executive Vice President Real Estate Development Nathan Golik said. "Our team is excited to bring an advanced facility to help providers offer that next level of care to Prescott Valley and the surrounding communities."

For the Arizona Oncology Cancer Center, NexCore has assembled a qualified team of professionals including Corgan as the architect and Loven Contracting as the general contractor. NexCore will manage the day-to-day design and construction activities to meet budget, quality, and schedule objectives.

For more information about this project and others from NexCore, visit NexCoreGroup.com. For more information about new and existing locations, visit ArizonaOncology.com.

About NexCore Group LLC

NexCore Group is a national healthcare real estate investment and development company that focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, and managing healthcare facilities including medical office buildings, wellness facilities, ambulatory surgery centers, single and multi-specialty physician buildings, life sciences facilities, seniors housing communities and transitional rehabilitation centers. NexCore partners with top healthcare systems, hospitals, physician groups, and assisted living, memory care and post-acute care operators, and reputable institutional and high net worth investors to develop, acquire and own high quality assets that serve their communities through significant job creation and the provision of quality healthcare services. NexCore is unique in the healthcare development field, specifically with a regard to a singular focus on project strategy and planning. Since 2004, the NexCore team has completed $4.7 billion in healthcare real estate transactions throughout 29 states, developed and acquired over 14.3 million square feet of healthcare properties across the country and currently manages over $2.9 billion of healthcare facilities spanning 6.8 million square feet. The company has been recognized repeatedly as one of the Top Healthcare Real Estate Developers in the U.S. by Modern Healthcare and HREI. NexCore is headquartered in Denver, with regional offices in Bethesda, Md.; Charlotte N.C.; Dallas; Detroit; Houston; Indianapolis; Los Angeles; Orlando, Fla.; Phoenix; and Seattle.

About Arizona Oncology

Arizona Oncology is one of the largest medical groups in Arizona. With more than 75 practicing physicians devoted exclusively to providing comprehensive, compassionate and high-quality cancer care, Arizona Oncology specializes in Medical, Gynecologic, and Radiation Oncology, Hematology, Stem Cell Transplant, Research, Genetic Risk Assessment and patient ancillary programs. The physicians and their staff treat patients in many communities throughout the state including: Chandler, Cottonwood, Deer Valley, Estrella, Flagstaff, Glendale, Green Valley, Nogales, Peoria, Phoenix, Prescott Valley, Safford, Scottsdale, Sedona, and Tucson.

Arizona Oncology believes it is beneficial to provide cancer therapies in a community setting, close to patients' homes and support systems. The physicians are supported by a talented clinical team sensitive to the needs of cancer patients and their caregivers. For more information, visit ArizonaOncology.com.

Arizona Oncology is united in healing with The US Oncology Network, one of the nation's largest networks of integrated community-based oncology practices dedicated to advancing high-quality, evidence-based cancer care. As an affiliate of The US Oncology Network, Arizona Oncology is united with more than 1,000 physicians nationwide. Arizona Oncology participates in clinical trials through US Oncology Research, which has played a role in nearly 60 FDA-approved cancer therapies, nearly one-third of all cancer therapies approved by the FDA to date. For more information, visit www.usoncology.com,

