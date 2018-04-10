Arizona Passes Historic Memorial About Live Forced Organ Harvesting in China

PHOENIX, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- House Concurrent Memorial 2004 was unanimously passed on April 4, 2018. This resolution "expressing concern regarding organ harvesting in the People's Republic of China" exposes a crime targeting prisoners of conscience in China, mainly practitioners of the Falun Gong meditation. The Phoenix Falun Dafa Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and was active in bringing this issue to state representatives.

In 2006, allegations began to surface that China's lucrative organ transplant industry was being supplied with the organs of Falun Gong practitioners — the largest group of prisoners of conscience in China then and now. Since then, much analysis and investigation, corroborated by witness testimony, has led to the publication of several books, investigative reports and a Peabody Award-winning documentary on this horrendous crime.

A 2017 Freedom House report on religious freedom in China states (p.120): "The above review found credible evidence suggesting that beginning in the early 2000s, Falun Gong detainees were killed for their organs on a large scale. There are reasons to believe that such abuses continue."

This issue has also gained more international attention in the past few years. Several countries, such as Israel, Taiwan, Spain and Italy have passed laws to restrict their citizens from going to China for organ transplants. An updated independent 680-page investigative report from the International Coalition to End Transplant Abuses in China can be found at https://endtransplantabuse.org/.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed H.Res.343 unanimously in June 2016, which condemns China's forced organ harvesting of Falun Gong practitioners and other prisoners of conscience. Sponsored by Florida Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, the resolution was widely supported by 185 bi-partisan co-sponsors.

Why is this important for Arizona and the United States? This new Memorial addresses the problem that China could send its doctors to the Mayo Clinic and the University of Arizona School of Medicine as well as other medical schools in the United States. These doctors are trained as transplant surgeons and will be going back to China where their training could be used to carry out forced organ harvesting. This memorial will also help the medical community educate the public that Arizona residents could be going to China to get an organ and unknowingly be partaking in this medical genocide. Currently, there is no system for donor transparency in China. The direct link to this memorandum HCM2004 can be found at https://legiscan.com/AZ/text/HCM2004/2018.

