ARIZONA PBS AND PRIMAVERA ONLINE SCHOOL ANNOUNCE WINNERS OF STATEWIDE K-5 WRITING CONTEST

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of this year's Arizona PBS Writing Contest, sponsored by Primavera Online School, a tuition-free, public charter school for grades K-12, have been announced. The children's writing contest, which was open to all elementary school students across Arizona, asked students to imagine what the future of school might be like by writing and/or illustrating a fiction or nonfiction story. The prizes, supplied by StrongMind, included a Lenovo ThinkPad, POGO pass and 3D drawing pen, in addition to savings bonds and scholarship money.

"We are so pleased to partner with Arizona PBS and sponsor this year's writing contest that asked students to imagine what the future of school might look like," said Jessica Pagoulatos, Executive Director at Primavera Online. "As one of the first in Arizona to enter the online space, we at Primavera like to think of our school as being at the forefront of what school will be like in the future."

An award ceremony honoring the winners was held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at The Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. The ceremony included a presentation of prizes to the winners to reward their accomplishments. At this celebration, they also had a reading from local author, Phoebe Fox, as well as a "create a new character" workshop.

Please join Primavera in congratulating the winners and thanking all the K-5 students who participated. To read the winners' stories, visit www.azpbs.org/writing-contest-winners-2023/.

Kindergarten:

1st – Pharaoh J.

2nd – DeRay S.

3rd – Zara N.

First Grade:

1st – Elle F.

2nd – Liberty S.

3rd – Mia N.

Second Grade:

1st – Maedini P.

2nd – Eli K.

3rd – Jeremiah A.

Third Grade:

1st – Elizabeth B.

2nd – Lavender W.

3rd – Kieran H.

Fourth Grade:

1st – Lyric S.

2nd – Diana D.

3rd – Giselle D.

Fifth Grade:

1st – Natalie R.

2nd – Ella E.

3rd – Giselle B.

Families who are interested in Primavera Online School can now enroll their student(s) in grades K-12 for the 2023-24 school year at PrimaveraOnline.com.

For more information, contact:

Anita Torres

480.397.0605

[email protected]

ABOUT PRIMAVERA ONLINE SCHOOL

Primavera Online School is a tuition-free, public charter school providing Arizona students in grades K-12 with a rigorous, award-winning curriculum and personalized attention from highly qualified instructors. Primavera Online is Cognia accredited. Visit www.primaveraonline.com for more.

SOURCE Primavera Online