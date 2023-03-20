Arizona Public Adjuster David Skipton Obtains Prestigious CPCU Designation

PHOENIX, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- David Skipton owner and CEO of Scottsdale Based Public Adjusting firm Skipton and Associates, Inc. DBA Skipton Claims Management https://skiptoninc.com/contact-skipton/arizona-public-adjuster/ obtains highly regarded Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation.

Phoenix Public Adjuster, Commercial Loss Public Adjuster, Arizona Public Adjuster, Independent Adjuster, Scottsdale Public Adjuster. David Skipton Owner and CEO of Phoenix Public Adjuster Skipton and Associates Inc DBA Skipton Claims Management.

For over 30 years, David Skipton has dedicated his professional time (and sometimes a large chunk of his personal time) to being the best Public Adjuster in the country. But this strive for achievement didn't start when David decided he wanted to fight for policyholders in Arizona by being a Public Insurance Adjuster, it started much earlier in his career.

David tells us of how as a younger man he held himself accountable to being a master at his craft.

"… Before leaving home in the morning I would take good long look in the mirror. Not at how I looked, but straight in the eyes. I would tell myself, 'You are the best at what you do. You will be the best. You will never give up.' Now the reason I would do this is not to psych me up emotionally, it was to hold myself accountable. How could I look at myself the next day if I knew I didn't leave everything I had on the floor and gave it my all? I can't! So, every day I put every bit of me into succeeding."

Even though that may have been long ago, the method has not changed and perhaps it has gotten even stronger.

Recently, David Skipton completed his CPCU (Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter) designation becoming one of only a few Public Adjusters in the country to hold this prestigious designation. Typically, something such as a CPCU is only held by the those at the highest levels of insurance companies. What better way to be a master claims adjuster then to know as much if not more then those David negotiates and fights against. The CPCU will be proudly placed in the long line of his other credentials being (Property Claims Law Associate -PCLA, Legal Principals Claims Specialist -LPCS, Senior Professional Public Adjuster -SPPA, Associates In Claims -AIC, Associate in Insurance -AINS) along with his two books (The Claims Game and Broken Promises).

It's hard to say if this is where David is satisfied with his achievements. However, if there was a bet to be placed, the odds are on the over, "He's not done yet… not even close."

As Phoenix best public adjusters, David and the Skipton team will strive to be Always Learning | Always Pushing | Always Achieving | And being the best public adjusters, they can be.

Written by Justin R. Skipton, SPPA, AIC

Media Contact:

Justin Skipton

602-957-8800

[email protected]

SOURCE Skipton Claims Management