Arizona Real Estate 2019 Team Career Fair Hosted By My Home Group

PHOENIX, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- My Home Group , one of America's fastest growing real estate brokerages (ranked by INC500) is hosting the first ever internal Real Estate Team Career Fair. My Home Group currently has over 30 real estate teams underneath their umbrella; including some of America's Top Producing Teams, The Jason Mitchell Group , Laughton Team , S4Group , BTGGroup , Barraza Team , Valentine Group , Zaback Group and many others.

On Thursday August 29th, from 10 am - 1 pm, My Home Group will be opening their doors to ALL agents in an effort to discover the many business models they've established underneath their brokerage.

"This is really a unique opportunity for real estate agents," says Aaron Pierson, Chief Marketing Officer at My Home Group. "I like to call us a destination brokerage because we literally have dozens of teams that have created unique business models to support the many types of real estate agents in our industry. Whether an agent wants to be a buyers agent, seller's agent, transaction coordinator or even build a custom brand for themselves, we can support them all under one roof."

With over 20 of My Home Groups Top Teams in attendance , their 2019 Career Fair is projected to be a huge success for agents looking to align with the best opportunity to fit their personality, skill set and goals.

Some of the featured teams in attendance are the Laughton Team, who this year alone has assisted over 2,200 families with their real estate transactions and has already exceeded $650 million dollars in sales volume for 2019. Becky Garcia Group who leads an all women's team are breaking records across the valley with over 320 transactions in the last 12 months with only 16 agents on her team. These and many other top teams in the valley will participating & are extremely excited to collaborate with you!

For more information regarding this event, and to reserve your free admission visit: http://bit.ly/MHGCareerFair

CONTACT: Aaron Pierson, ap@myhomegroup.com

SOURCE My Home Group

Related Links

https://myhomegroup.com

