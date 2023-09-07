Arizona Restaurant Association Partners with Adesso Capital to Expedite Cash Assistance for Arizona Small Businesses

Adesso Capital

07 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

ARA secures over $2.8 Million in federal relief for the Arizona Restaurant Industry

PHOENIX, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arizona Restaurant Association (ARA), the leading trade organization that represents the state's dynamic food industries, has partnered with Adesso Capital to offer their members assistance expediting federal relief funds which can be used for operating capital, payroll, inventory, or other expenses.

The assistance includes filing for the Employee Retention Credit (ERC), a tax credit available to businesses that suffered reduced operating capacities or loss of revenue from COVID-19 restrictions. The credit stems from payroll taxes paid in previous years and offers up to $26,000 back per W-2 employee.

Applications for ERC benefits pertaining to payroll paid from March 2020 through December 2020 must be sent in no later than April 15, 2024. For payroll paid January 2021 through September 2021, applicants have until April 15, 2025, to file.

"I know how difficult running a small business can be and to withstand these disruptions in the economy, which is why I am pleased the ARA has teamed up with Adesso Capital to provide our members with the tools and resources they need to claim this tax credit and ensure their business survives," said Steve Chucri, president & CEO of the ARA. "With millions of small businesses struggling to stay afloat during these difficult times, it is crucial that these tax credits be made available so that they can continue to provide jobs and support the economy."

"I feel for the business owners who have weathered COVID restrictions and kept their doors open; they're truly the champions of the American Dream and we should all ensure they have every tool possible to keep going," said Damon Maletta, founder of Adesso Capital. "We at Adesso feel it's our job to help businesses take advantage of the ERC, especially because there are no restrictions on how the funds are used, giving power back to the people who know how to use these funds the best. It's a passion of mine, and I still get excited every time we get that 'Approved!' notice for a new client."

Together, ARA and Adesso have helped Arizona small business owners receive over $2.8 Million in refunds, infusing the local economy with vital resources that reduce unemployment and create new opportunities for community growth. Adesso clients average a return of $150,000 per business.

Arizona small business owners can learn more at http://adessocapital.com/ara.

Restaurants and other food service businesses interested in joining the Arizona Restaurant Association can find more details at https://azrestaurant.org

About Arizona Restaurant Association
The Arizona Restaurant Association's mission is to help restaurants become leaders in their communities through building customer loyalty, escalating awareness of food safety and healthy living, bolstering a thriving industry and rewarding workforce, and increasing financial success.

About Adesso Capital
With over $1 billion secured, Adesso Capital helps US-based businesses secure the critical funds they need to thrive. Thousands of business owners across the country have trusted Adesso to help fund their dreams with government relief programs or financing options like term loans, lines of credit, and SBA loans.

SOURCE Adesso Capital

