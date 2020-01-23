Arizona State University and Trilogy Education Launch Cybersecurity Boot Camp in Phoenix
PHOENIX, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Education, a 2U, Inc. brand and leading workforce accelerator, today announced the launch of a cybersecurity boot camp in partnership with Arizona State University's (ASU) Continuing & Professional Education. Geared toward adult learners from a range of professional backgrounds, the ASU Cybersecurity Boot Camp will teach the applied technical skills to fill the growing demand for cybersecurity talent in Phoenix.
The 24-week, part-time program will be offered in-person in the Phoenix area, and will include two evening classes during the week (6:30 to 9:30 PM) and class on Saturdays (10:00 AM to 2:00 PM). Enrollment is now open at bootcamp.cpe.asu.edu.
The cybersecurity skills gap is a growing problem for businesses, with a nearly 500,000 person gap in cybersecurity talent in the U.S., according to (ICS)2, an internationally renowned cybersecurity research organization. Phoenix area employers alone struggled to fill more than 30,000 open roles requiring cybersecurity skills in 2019, according to Burning Glass Labor Insights. A LinkedIn report on 2020 Job Trends puts cybersecurity specialists among the top 10 emerging jobs with an average annual salary of $103,000.
"The demand for cybersecurity professionals is growing rapidly and the skills these professionals need are changing just as fast," said Darcy Richardson, Director of Continuing & Professional Education for EdPlus at Arizona State University. "The ASU Cybersecurity Boot Camp will teach students a range of important technologies and give them the tools to stay one step ahead in a space that is constantly evolving to adapt to new threats."
Throughout the course, students will gain proficiency in IT, networking, and modern information security, including a host of popular tools such as Wireshark, Kali Linux, Metasploit, Nessus, and more. Students will also learn skills applicable to certifications such as the CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Network+, and CEH. In addition to classroom instruction, students will spend a minimum of 20 hours a week on outside homework and projects, like penetration testing to learn how to test an organization's security by breaking into its machines. Students will have access to extensive career-planning services, portfolio reviews, and recruiting assistance.
The ASU Cybersecurity Boot Camp will empower students with the knowledge and skills to protect their organizations against cyber-attacks with ample experience applying their knowledge to real-world problems. Upon finishing, students will receive a Certificate in Cybersecurity from ASU's Continuing & Professional Education.
Trilogy Education plans to launch additional intensive tech training programs in partnership with ASU in 2020, including a FinTech Boot Camp later this year.
About Trilogy Education
Trilogy Education, a 2U, Inc. brand (NASDAQ: TWOU), is a workforce accelerator that empowers the world's leading universities to prepare professionals for high-growth careers in the digital economy. Trilogy's intensive, skills-based training boot camps bridge regional talent gaps in coding, data analytics, UX/UI, cybersecurity, and fintech in more than 50 markets around the globe. Thousands of working adults have successfully completed Trilogy-powered boot camps, and more than 2,500 companies—ranging from startups to the Fortune 500—employ them.
About 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)
Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor–it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 300 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 150,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow
