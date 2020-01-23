Arizona State University and Trilogy Education Launch Cybersecurity Boot Camp in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Education, a 2U, Inc. brand and leading workforce accelerator, today announced the launch of a cybersecurity boot camp in partnership with Arizona State University's (ASU) Continuing & Professional Education. Geared toward adult learners from a range of professional backgrounds, the ASU Cybersecurity Boot Camp will teach the applied technical skills to fill the growing demand for cybersecurity talent in Phoenix.

Arizona State University

The 24-week, part-time program will be offered in-person in the Phoenix area, and will include two evening classes during the week (6:30 to 9:30 PM) and class on Saturdays (10:00 AM to 2:00 PM). Enrollment is now open at bootcamp.cpe.asu.edu.

The cybersecurity skills gap is a growing problem for businesses, with a nearly 500,000 person gap in cybersecurity talent in the U.S., according to (ICS)2 , an internationally renowned cybersecurity research organization. Phoenix area employers alone struggled to fill more than 30,000 open roles requiring cybersecurity skills in 2019, according to Burning Glass Labor Insights. A LinkedIn report on 2020 Job Trends puts cybersecurity specialists among the top 10 emerging jobs with an average annual salary of $103,000.

"The demand for cybersecurity professionals is growing rapidly and the skills these professionals need are changing just as fast," said Darcy Richardson, Director of Continuing & Professional Education for EdPlus at Arizona State University. "The ASU Cybersecurity Boot Camp will teach students a range of important technologies and give them the tools to stay one step ahead in a space that is constantly evolving to adapt to new threats."

Throughout the course, students will gain proficiency in IT, networking, and modern information security, including a host of popular tools such as Wireshark, Kali Linux, Metasploit, Nessus, and more. Students will also learn skills applicable to certifications such as the CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Network+, and CEH. In addition to classroom instruction, students will spend a minimum of 20 hours a week on outside homework and projects, like penetration testing to learn how to test an organization's security by breaking into its machines. Students will have access to extensive career-planning services, portfolio reviews, and recruiting assistance.

The ASU Cybersecurity Boot Camp will empower students with the knowledge and skills to protect their organizations against cyber-attacks with ample experience applying their knowledge to real-world problems. Upon finishing, students will receive a Certificate in Cybersecurity from ASU's Continuing & Professional Education.

Trilogy Education plans to launch additional intensive tech training programs in partnership with ASU in 2020, including a FinTech Boot Camp later this year.

To learn more about the ASU Cybersecurity Boot Camp, visit bootcamp.cpe.asu.edu. You can apply online or by calling 855-790-0902.

About Trilogy Education

Trilogy Education, a 2U, Inc. brand (NASDAQ: TWOU), is a workforce accelerator that empowers the world's leading universities to prepare professionals for high-growth careers in the digital economy. Trilogy's intensive, skills-based training boot camps bridge regional talent gaps in coding, data analytics, UX/UI, cybersecurity, and fintech in more than 50 markets around the globe. Thousands of working adults have successfully completed Trilogy-powered boot camps, and more than 2,500 companies—ranging from startups to the Fortune 500—employ them.

About 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU )

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor–it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 300 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 150,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

