Arizona State University collaboration with OpenAI charts the future of AI in higher education

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona State University will be the first higher education institution to collaborate with OpenAI, the AI research and deployment company behind ChatGPT.

This collaborative effort introduces the advanced capabilities of ChatGPT Enterprise to the university, empowering faculty and staff to explore the potential of generative AI to enhance teaching, learning and discovery, while also ensuring increased levels of privacy and security.

An ASU faculty member creates a prompt for ChatGPT Enterprise.
"ASU recognizes that augmented and artificial intelligence systems are here to stay, and we are optimistic about their ability to become incredible tools that help students to learn, learn more quickly, and understand subjects more thoroughly," ASU President Michael M. Crow said. "Our collaboration with OpenAI reflects our philosophy and our commitment to participate directly in the responsible evolution of AI learning technologies."

Starting in February, ASU will run an open challenge that invites faculty and staff to submit their ideas of best-use scenarios.

The three key areas of concentration include:

  • Enhancing student success.
  • Forging new avenues for innovative research.
  • Streamlining organizational processes.

The goal is to leverage ASU's intense knowledge core – the faculty, researchers and staff who drive one of the largest public research universities in the United States – to be at the forefront of discovery and implementation.

"Learning is core to why so many users love ChatGPT. ASU continues to lead in innovation by integrating ChatGPT into its educational programs," OpenAI Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap said. "We're keen to learn from ASU, and to work toward expanding ChatGPT's impact in higher education."

With the ChatGPT Enterprise solution, any prompts the ASU community inputs into their chat board remain secure. OpenAI does not use this data for its training models, ensuring any prompts are kept private and secure.

By bringing the advanced capabilities of ChatGPT Enterprise into higher education, ASU is setting a new precedent for how universities can enhance learning, creativity and student outcomes, while remaining committed to leading in the innovation and responsible use of technology.

For more information about AI at ASU, go to https://ai.asu.edu/.

