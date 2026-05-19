Arizona State University expands bachelor's degree access for California's 2.1 million community college students

Statewide expansion of the California Community College Achievement Plan creates new transfer pathways at all 116 California community colleges

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona State University is expanding the California Community College Achievement Plan statewide, opening online bachelor's degree pathways for approximately 2.1 million students across all 116 California community colleges and marking one of the largest transfer access initiatives in the nation.

ASU California, Santa Monica Beach. Photo credit: Arizona State University

Across California, community college students balance coursework with jobs, family responsibilities and rising living costs. With limited access to nearby four-year universities or flexible online options, only a small percentage (10%) of California students successfully transfer to a four-year university.

The California Community College Achievement Plan was built to change that. What began as a targeted pilot between ASU and 26 California community colleges is now expanding statewide, bringing a dedicated transfer pathway and special tuition to students and alumni at every accredited community college in California who enroll through ASU Online.

The plan is open to recent California community college students and alumni. To be eligible, students must have earned an associate degree or at least 30 credits from an accredited California community college, must not have previously earned a bachelor's degree, and must not have previously been enrolled at ASU. No separate application is required as eligibility is automatically assessed through the admissions process using official transcripts.

"We believe access to higher education should not be limited by geography or cost," said Casey Evans, ASU EdPlus Chief Operating Officer. "The California Community College Achievement Plan expands opportunity statewide, creating more accessible pathways through ASU Online for students to earn their degrees and contribute to California's future."

Supporting transfer success for California community college students

California's economy increasingly depends on a college-educated workforce, making expanded pathways to degree completion critical to meeting demand across key industries. For students, earning a bachelor's degree represents expanded career opportunities, higher lifetime earnings and long-term financial stability.

But for students like Jazzi Richardson, the path to a bachelor's degree was anything but traditional.

After starting at a California community college, she spent more than a decade working in tech, traveling and leading community-focused projects. Returning to finish her degree while remaining in California felt out of reach. Through the California Community College Achievement Plan, she found a way to do both.

"Cost was a major factor, and at one point, transferring felt impossible," Richardson said. "Earning my bachelor's degree finally felt attainable. Being able to learn online while receiving the same quality education made it the right fit."

Leaders in California's community college system who participated in the 26-school pilot program say the expansion strengthens transfer pathways and broadens opportunities for students statewide.

For Victor Valley College, which offers majors across multiple fields and workforce development, the partnership expands its personal growth mission, providing students with another avenue for upward mobility.

"At Victor Valley College, we are committed to ensuring our students have every opportunity to continue their education without being held back by financial barriers," said Daniel Walden, president of Victor Valley College. "This partnership with ASU Online creates a clear and affordable path for our graduates to reach their goals, enrich their lives, and strengthen our communities."

Through ASU Online, students can choose from more than 180 undergraduate degree programs, all taught by ASU faculty with the same curriculum and academic standards as on-campus programs. Many programs are designed to maximize transfer credits, helping reduce time to completion, while personalized support, including advising, career services and dedicated success coaches, helps students stay on track from start to finish.

With this expansion, ASU Online is extending a model already supporting thousands of California learners to students at every accredited community college in the state. More than 15,000 California residents are currently enrolled in ASU Online, demonstrating the growing demand for flexible, high-quality degree pathways. As the state works to increase bachelor's degree attainment, expanding scalable transfer options remains critical to meeting student needs and supporting long-term economic growth.

For Richardson, that flexibility has been key.

"Taking classes online gives me the ability to stay involved in my community while continuing my education," she said. "I've also been able to build connections through clubs and student organizations, which has shown me that even in an online environment, you can stay connected and collaborate."

By scaling the California Community College Achievement Plan, ASU is creating additional opportunities for students to complete a bachelor's degree without leaving their communities, allowing learners across California to stay where they live while continuing their education.

"Earning my degree means I am one step closer to becoming an attorney," Richardson said. "It represents the persistence and dedication after taking a long and unconventional path back to school and the opportunity to create a better future."

Students can learn more about transferring to ASU Online and available degree programs at californiacc.asu.edu.

About ASU Online

ASU Online supports the university's charter to make an accessible, quality education available to all. Through ASU Online, students from anywhere in the world can choose from more than 350 online degrees and certificates and drive their life forward. As an online student, you'll learn from the same top-tier faculty and earn the same degree as on-campus students. You'll also have an education experience like no other with custom-created learning materials, state-of-the-art technology and personalized support services to empower you to succeed.

SOURCE ASU Online