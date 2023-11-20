Arizona Sunrays Phoenix Learning Center Aims to Foster Independence and Self-Confidence in Children Ages 3 to 5 through Movement-Based Learning

Arizona Sunrays

20 Nov, 2023, 08:31 ET

Arizona Sunrays Phoenix Learning Center offers a variety of creative activities and academics in a supportive and active environment.

PHOENIX, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Sunrays Phoenix Learning Center is proud to offer a unique movement-based learning curriculum that fosters independence and self-confidence in children ages 3 to 5.

Located at 15801 N. 32nd St. in Phoenix, this licensed preschool provides an active and supportive environment that facilitates learning through a wide variety of creative activities and academics, including Zoophonics, Math, Reading, Science, Social Studies, Music, Circle Time, American Sign Language, Spanish, Gymnastics, Dance, and NinjaZone. The Learning Center's innovative approach allows preschool-aged children to achieve greater independence and self-confidence through learning by doing.

A sister to Arizona Sunrays, the school opened in 2015 with a curriculum focused equally on physical movement and academic learning. While it initially operated on a half-day model, enthusiastic parents impressed by the programming soon began requesting full-day sessions. The school expanded to a 10-hour day in January 2022, adding "Learning Center" to its name and offering both full and half-day programs for two, three or five days a week.

While the academic calendar runs year-round, Arizona Sunrays Phoenix Learning Center also operates a popular summer program called Camp Sunrays. School is also in session on certain holidays, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day and President's Day – a plus for parents who may have to work on those days.

For more on the Phoenix Learning Center and other programs available through Arizona Sunrays, please visit Arizonasunrays.com.

About Arizona Sunrays
Arizona Sunrays understands that all children move at an individual pace.

Our highly-trained staff is there to help every step of the way, regardless of a child's skill level or the obstacles they face. Through our in-person facilities, we not only strive to help children find joy in movement but also achieve greater self-confidence and independence.

No matter the activity, Arizona Sunrays is here to nurture and empower your child. We encourage accountability, attempt to lead through kindness, and help children learn from mistakes. Our instructors both give and receive respect. Our classes are approachable and welcoming. Overall, we strive for authenticity in all that we do.

Media Contact:
Sarah Atkins
602.992.5790
368823@email4pr.com

SOURCE Arizona Sunrays

