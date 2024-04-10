Arizona Taxpayers Can Fund K-12 Education Scholarships for Underserved Children with Tax Credits

PHOENIX, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona taxpayers can choose how their state tax dollars are used with Arizona Individual and Corporate Tax Credits. Arizona taxpayers can redirect their state tax liability to a certified School Tuition Organization, such as Catholic Education Arizona, to fund K-12 tuition scholarships for underserved students.

Nancy Padberg, MBA, President and CEO of Catholic Education Arizona said, "We are fortunate to have robust school choice legislation in Arizona. Our student's graduation and matriculation rates are both near 100%. In addition to impacting student's lives academically, spiritually, artistically, and athletically, we are strengthening families and building our future workforce."

When taxpayers redirect their AZ taxes through tax credits, they know exactly how their tax dollars are spent. Tax Credit contributions to Catholic Education Arizona are exclusively used to fund tuition scholarships for K-12 students attending Diocese of Phoenix Catholic schools. Businesses can support quality education for the underserved through the Arizona Low-Income and Disabled/Displaced Corporate Tax Credits by visiting CEAZ.org.

"It's literally that easy, you pay the money either way," remarked Jeff McQueen, President and Co-Founder of Shea Homes Active Lifestyle Communities. "Here [at Catholic Education Arizona], it goes to a cause you're passionate about and you know, is going to make a tangible difference in the community."

Individuals and Corporations continue to support Catholic Education Arizona and the Diocese of Phoenix Catholic Schools because of their impressive results:

99.8% graduation rate

96% matriculate to higher education, trade school, or enter military service

1000s of hours of community service conducted annually

Those looking to give beyond their tax credit may give to Changing Lives with Legacy, the non-tax credit division accepting donations and planned gifts. You can choose to give a gift of cash, stock and bonds, a bequest, IRA Charitable Rollover, Donor Advised Fund grants, and more. Visit CEAZ.GiftLegacy.com, or contact Jim Pogge at [email protected] or call (602) 218-6542

Catholic Education Arizona is the largest provider of scholarships to families attending Catholic schools in the Diocese of Phoenix. Since 1998, $338 million has been raised and 153,000 scholarships have been awarded. Catholic Education Arizona, ranked #2 Best Places to Work in Arizona is changing lives one scholarship at a time through tax credits, planned gifts, and donations. Visit www.ceaz.org or call (602) 218-6542 to learn more.

Catholic Education Arizona is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization and has never accepted gifts designated for individuals. Per state law, a school tuition organization cannot award, restrict or reserve scholarships solely on the basis of donor recommendation. A taxpayer may not claim a tax credit if the taxpayer agrees to swap donations with another taxpayer to benefit either taxpayer's own dependent.

