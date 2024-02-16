ARIZONA TEAMSTERS APPLAUD COMMITTEE PASSAGE OF LEGISLATION TO PROTECT TRANSIT WORKERS

Bill Strengthens Worker Protections from Assaults

PHOENIX, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters Local 104, which represents 1,400 transportation workers across all industries, is applauding the passage of Arizona House Bill 2742 out of the State House Judiciary Committee. The bill aims to protect transit, airline, and rail workers by significantly increasing the criminal penalty for assaulting them.

"The advancement of this bill for our members marks another significant step toward acknowledging the severity of crimes committed against transportation workers," said Karla Schumann, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 104. "This legislation directly confronts the critical issue of aggravated assault against transit, airline, and rail employees, underscoring the inherent dangers they encounter daily while serving the public. We express our deepest appreciation to Representative Consuelo Hernandez for her leadership and dedication in introducing HB2742, and to the Arizona State House Judiciary Committee for recognizing the urgency of this issue and for swiftly passing this important legislation out of committee."

Ahead of the bill's passage out of committee, members of Local 104 and other transit workers traveled to the Capitol to share their personal experiences of violence in their workplaces. Some reported experiencing attacks that included being struck with fire extinguishers, rocks, hammers, knives, and closed fists.

HB 2742 has strong bipartisan support and the endorsement of many transit, airline, and rail employers. The bill now awaits a vote in the Arizona House of Representatives.

"State legislators must now pass this bill and have it signed into law as soon as possible. Local 104 will continue to advocate for legislation that safeguards our transportation members, ensuring they can perform their duties without fear of violence or harm," Schumann said.

Teamsters Local 104 represents workers throughout Arizona. For more information, go to teamsterslocal104.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/ibtlu104.

