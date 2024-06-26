ARIZONA TEAMSTERS TO WAYMO: DON'T COME BACK

Latest Incident Part of Broader, Reckless Pattern from Autonomous Vehicle Companies

PHOENIX, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Karla Schumann, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 104, regarding Waymo's decision to recall its entire fleet following an incident where one of its vehicles crashed into a telephone pole:

"Waymo's decision to pull its fleet from Arizona roads is too little, too late. The right time for this company to suspend operations was immediately after one of its robotaxis crashed into a telephone poll – not three weeks afterwards.

"Furthermore, this is not an isolated incident – this is the second recall the company has issued this year alone. It's also the latest of dozens of safety incidents involving Waymo in Arizona, eight of which have unsurprisingly led it to be placed under federal investigation.

"We've seen enough from this company. These cars are egregiously unsafe, and they should be banned from operating on public roads. We encourage policymakers and other stakeholders to join us in advocating to make that happen."

Teamsters Local 104 represents workers throughout Arizona. For more information, go to teamsterslocal104.com or follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/ibtlu104.

