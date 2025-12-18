Arizona Urology Specialists Adds Seven Prominent Local Urologists, Opens New Clinics in Phoenix West Valley

PHOENIX, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona Urology Specialists (AUS), the premier physician-led urology practice in the Grand Canyon State, serving the greater Phoenix/Scottsdale Metro Area, today welcomed to its practice seven established and well-regarded West Valley and Scottsdale urologists, all formerly part of Valley Urologic Associates. To accommodate this addition, AUS is also announcing the opening of two new clinics in the West Valley area of Phoenix.

Shawn Blick, MD, Lynn Blunt, MD, Paul Bombino, MD, Vincent Chehval, DO, Vi Hua, MD, Torry Rhoades, MD, and Rahul Thaly, MD, have joined AUS, giving the practice the ability to provide urological care throughout a greater part of the Phoenix Metro Area, including Glendale, Goodyear, and Peoria.

The practice's new offices, which open January 1st, are located at:

Arrowhead Office

18699 N. 67th Avenue

Suite 230

Glendale, AZ 85308

Estrella Office

9321 W. Thomas Road

Suite 320

Phoenix, AZ 85037

"We're thrilled to welcome these seven highly regarded Phoenix-area urologists to our practice," said Bernie Gburek, MD, President, AUS. "Their partnership strengthens AUS' ability to deliver high-quality, physician-led urologic care in the community close to where patients live. We look forward to working with referring physicians across the West Valley and Phoenix to provide patients with coordinated, accessible, and high-quality care."

AUS is an affiliate practice of United Urology Group (UUG), which is part of OneOncology, a national physician-led partnership empowering independent medical specialty practices with a platform of practice services. OneOncology's 36 partner practices and approximately 2,300+ providers care for approximately 1.5 million patients across 645+ sites of care nationwide.

About United Urology Group

United Urology Group supports a urology-specific continuum of care model for providers and patients alike. United Urology Group enables affiliate practices to focus on providing high quality, integrated, and cost-effective urologic care to their patients. More than 1,500 caring, compassionate employees are affiliated with the network, including 160+ physicians and 80+ advanced practice providers, serving 900,000+ patients a year with the goal of superior urologic care. The organization's member groups of urology practices today include Arizona Urology Specialists, located in the greater Phoenix and Scottsdale areas; Chesapeake Urology, with offices located throughout Maryland and Eastern Delaware; Colorado Urology, located in the greater Denver, Boulder, and Foothills areas; and Tennessee Urology, serving patients in the greater Knoxville area and Eastern Tennessee.

