Arizona Voters' Agenda: Voters Want the State to Do More to Address the Housing Affordability Crisis and Put an End to Landlord Discrimination

PHOENIX, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With early voting in the 2022 General Election fast approaching, Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) today released survey findings on affordable housing & homelessness to conclude its latest rollout of a new Arizona Voters' Agenda survey. The survey of likely Republican, Democratic, and independent/unaffiliated voters of all ages was conducted in late August and builds on insights from a previous survey to identify what likely voters prioritize in Arizona's midterm election and what they want to hear about from candidates campaigning for votes.

The lack of affordable housing options has been widely reported locally and nationally. Millions of Americans across the country are impacted, and the more pronounced effects across Arizona's urban and rural communities are at the forefront. The latest Arizona Voters' Agenda survey results confirm housing is a major issue for the majority of the state's likely voters and point to where broadly supported solutions can be found. The findings show voters want to see their state and local governments do more to ensure everyone can access housing that is safe and affordable and believe that renters should not be kept from available options based on how they pay their rent.

Arizona Voters' Agenda: Voters Want the State to Do More to Address the Housing Affordability Crisis! Tweet this

"Arizonans are feeling the effects of skyrocketing prices and dwindling options, and these findings highlight the genuine pressures facing us right now," said Dr. Sybil Francis, President & CEO of CFA. "As our state continues to grow, finding real solutions to these issues is critical to improving and sustaining the quality of life for all Arizonans. Likely voters resoundingly want more to be done, and when it comes to the midterm election, they want to hear candidates discuss their plans and solutions to the housing affordability crisis."

Market reports show that median rents increased in the last year by an average of 45% in the Phoenix Metro Areas and 124% in Tucson. As a result, more Arizonans are experiencing homelessness or the lack of availability of affordable housing. The latest Arizona Voters' Agenda survey findings reflect this context. In fact, 80% of all likely voters agree with the following statement...

Click HERE to read the rest of the release!

SOURCE Center For Future of Arizona