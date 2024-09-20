Arizona Voters Agree on Increasing Post-Secondary Attainment and State Investment in Higher Education

Overwhelming Support in New Survey Underscores Arizona's Longstanding Commitment to Building a Highly Educated and Skilled Population

PHOENIX, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) today shares an update from its latest 2024 Arizona Voters' Agenda survey, with insights into voters' views on education issues. Arizonans are voicing clear ambitions for the future, with overwhelming support for policies that expand access to higher education and strengthen K-12. As the state approaches the 2024 general election, voters agree on concrete actions to meet Arizona's goals, especially in achieving higher post-secondary attainment rates.

Consistent with CFA's long-standing research on Arizona's Shared Public Values, the latest findings from the 2024 Arizona Voters' Agenda show that voters across political and generational lines overwhelmingly agree that a highly educated and skilled population is vital for Arizona's long-term success. The data reflect a broad consensus among voters that Arizona must do more to increase post-secondary attainment and prioritize investments in higher education.

"Arizonans are telling us loud and clear that they want a future built on access to quality education and opportunity for all," said Dr. Sybil Francis, Chair, President & CEO of CFA. "They see post-secondary attainment, supported by a strong K-12 system, as the foundation of that future, and they expect leaders to take decisive action to make it a reality."

Post-Secondary Attainment: A Critical Goal for Arizona's Future

Arizona voters are calling for a greater focus on post-secondary attainment. Eighty-five percent of voters agree that the state needs to increase the number of students who pursue and complete education or training beyond high school. This includes 76% of Republicans, 82% of independent and unaffiliated voters, 97% of Democrats, as well as 86% of voters without children under 18 living at home. Voters recognize that higher education—whether through universities, community colleges, or technical schools—is vital to developing the skilled workforce needed for Arizona's long-term success.

The Arizona Education Progress Meter shows that only 48% of Arizona's recent high school graduates are enrolling in trade schools, community colleges, and universities the year after graduating, and only 30% are completing a degree or certificate of any kind within 6 years of graduating high school. Read more

