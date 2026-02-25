Arizona Voters Demand Faster Permits: 75% Say System Is Too Slow, 60% Back Reform

Public Sentiment Supports Freedom to Fix Coalition's Position

PHOENIX, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new statewide survey conducted by Noble Predictive Insights finds overwhelming agreement among Arizona voters that the current permitting process is too slow and too difficult, along with strong majority support for a reform that maintains building standards while giving homeowners more options.

According to the poll, 75% of registered voters agree permitting needs to be faster and easier, including 43% who strongly agree. The intensity behind those numbers reflects real-world frustration that cuts across region, party, and demographic lines.

"Three in four voters are telling us the same thing: the system isn't working efficiently," said Mike Noble, Founder and CEO of Noble Predictive Insights. "When 43% strongly agree, that signals more than a policy preference, it reflects lived experience."

Support spans the state:

By Region

• Maricopa County: 74% agree

• Pima County: 76% agree

• Rural Arizona: 78% agree

By Party

• Republicans: 81% agree

• Democrats: 71% agree

• Independents/Other: 72% agree

The data show frustration with delays and bureaucratic bottlenecks is not partisan, it is a shared experience among Arizona voters.

When presented with a specific reform proposal allowing homeowners to choose among qualified private plan reviewers and inspectors — while maintaining existing building codes and municipal enforcement — 60% of voters support the measure, compared to just 14% who oppose it.

The proposal, sponsored by Senator Shawnna Bolick through SB 1241, would modernize Arizona's permitting process by creating an optional pathway that reduces delays while ensuring projects continue to meet all safety and code requirements.

Senator Bolick says, "As Arizona continues to grow, voters are sending a clear message: protect public safety, keep standards intact, and eliminate unnecessary delays that drive up costs and stall home improvements."

SB 1241 has passed the Senate Regulatory Affairs and Government Efficiency Committee with bipartisan support and now heads to the Senate floor.

Homeowners, tradesmen, small contractors, and community members are encouraged to contact their state senators and voice support.

Learn more at qrco.de/freedomtofix.

Methodology

This poll was conducted by Noble Predictive Insights from February 10-13, 2026, and surveyed Arizona registered voters via opt-in online panel. In total, we interviewed 1059 registered voters. The sample demographics were weighted to accurately reflect the registered voter population by gender, region, age, party affiliation, race/ethnicity, and education according to recent voter file data, the Arizona Secretary of State's Office, and recent Census data. The margin of error was +/- 3.01%. Totals may not sum to 100%, due to rounding.

SOURCE Freedom to Fix