Arizona Voters Want Better Planning For Future Growth; Firm Against Cuts to Core Services

The 2024 Arizona Voters' Agenda findings highlight a clear call for leadership and sustainable solutions

PHOENIX, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA) today unveiled key findings on the views of voters regarding state spending issues as part of its ongoing reveal of the 2024 Arizona Voters' Agenda. Through nonpartisan survey research of Republican, Democratic, and independent/unaffiliated voters of all ages, the Voters' Agenda identifies what likely voters agree on and prioritize. The new findings demonstrate voter support for investments in key areas that can support growth, such as transportation infrastructure and childcare assistance. Additionally, voters are firmly against cuts to K-12 education, public safety, and healthcare in efforts to balance the state budget.

Arizona voters are calling for proactive and strategic preparations for Arizona’s future growth.

"Arizona voters are calling for proactive and strategic preparations for Arizona's future growth," said Dr. Sybil Francis, Chair, President, & CEO of CFA. "There is a consensus across the political spectrum around topics related to planning and effective spending to support our anticipated growth and maintain a high quality of life."

In all, 87% of the electorate agrees with the following statement, "Arizona is expected to reach 8 million residents by 2030 and 9 million by 2040. It will take higher levels of planning and preparedness to ensure we have the resources and infrastructure to support that growth and maintain our high quality of life." This includes support among 84% Republicans, 88% independent/unaffiliated voters, and 89% Democrats.

Enhancing transportation infrastructure is one way to support planning for Arizona's anticipated growth. The statement, backed by 90% of voters, emphasizes this approach: "A robust transportation infrastructure system, including investments in our freeways, streets, and transit throughout the State of Arizona, is critical to moving people, goods, and services throughout the state and essential to our long-term economic success."

Additionally, 77% of all voters believe Arizona should invest more in childcare assistance programs for qualifying families, highlighting the connection between accessible childcare and growing the workforce engagement and success of Arizona families. This finding aligns with previous surveys conducted by CFA, which found that a significant portion of Arizonans reported being hindered in pursuing further education or returning to work due to the lack of affordable childcare.

Read more

SOURCE Center for the Future of Arizona