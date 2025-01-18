Arizona Winner Sets New Jackpocket Record, Wins $112 Million Mega Millions Jackpot From Ticket Ordered Using Jackpocket App

The $112 million Mega Millions jackpot marks the largest win ever on a lottery courier app

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Just three weeks into 2025, Mega Millions® has already crowned its first jackpot of the year. A $112 million winning ticket was ordered using Jackpocket, America's No. 1 lottery courier app*. The lucky winner ordered the ticket in Arizona and matched all six numbers drawn Friday night: the white balls 8, 10, 37, 54 and 69 plus the gold Mega Ball 22.

"This is a transformative moment in lottery history, marking the largest jackpot ever won from a ticket ordered using a lottery courier service," said Pete Sullivan, SVP, Lottery at DraftKings. "As more customers turn to apps like Jackpocket to order their lottery tickets, we are thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking moment."

The historic win represents the largest jackpot hit from a winning ticket ordered using the Jackpocket app, further solidifying the app's reputation as the leader in the lottery courier space. To date, Jackpocket customers have now won 61 prizes of $1 million or more.

"We are thrilled that an Arizona Lottery player won the first Mega Millions jackpot of the year and grateful to our network of 3,500+ retailers," said Alec Thomson, Executive Director of Arizona Lottery. "Through their efforts, the Arizona Lottery can fund vital programs and services that benefit communities throughout the state."

A recent survey revealed that 40% of Americans who took part in the lottery in the past six months have used a mobile app or website to order tickets, highlighting the industry's shift towards digital options.

Jackpocket is currently available in 19 jurisdictions where lottery fans can order lottery tickets using the Jackpocket app for Powerball®, Mega Millions®, and local state lottery games right from their phone. Additionally, customers in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Ohio, Oregon and Texas can use the Jackpocket app to request orders of digital scratch-off tickets.

