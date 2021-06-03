Arizona Woman's Original "Got the Shot" Store Now Offering Wristbands along with original Tees and Hats

"I wanted to help spread the message," Erica explains, "that the more of us who stepped up and got our shots, the sooner we would see the light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. I wanted to let people know that I was proud to do my part by the important act of getting my shot, and I hoped that others would feel the same way and want to help spread the message."

Erica's original product line included T-shirts, baseball caps, masks, and other clothing items. Now, though, she has added wristbands.

"Wristbands have been a way for people to show their support for a particular cause for a while now. A recognizable logo 'Got the Shot' wristband is perfect for not only spreading the message, but also clearly showing others that you've been vaccinated…especially now that masks are not required by the CDC in most places."

She added: "With one of these wristbands, you're telling everyone else 'You don't have to worry about me.' Businesses can use these wristbands for their employees to help put their customers at ease, and at the same time customers can send the same message to others around them."

"Got the Shot" merchandise is about more than just helping people spread the word and encourage others to join the effort. 20% of 'Got the Shot' profits currently go to Arizona Nurses' Association-RNConnect Program, and hopefully new organizations around the country will be added as recipients as the movement grows. "Our nurses and other health care workers have been our heroes through this entire pandemic, and I want to offer my thanks for their efforts," Erica stated.

You can order your "Got the Shot" wristband at https://threadcessories.com.

"I've been on the local news here in Phoenix and in one of our local papers," Erica adds. "The 'Got the Shot' cause is so important to me, that I want to spread the message every chance I get."

SOURCE Threadcessories

Related Links

https://threadcessories.com/

