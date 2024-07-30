ARIZONA WORKERS AT TITUS TRANSPORT DEMAND UNION RECOGNITION

Drivers at Kroger 3PL Seek Teamsters Representation Amid Labor Violations by Management, Growing Concerns Over Proposed Mega Merger

PHOENIX, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at Titus Transport, a third-party logistics (3PL) delivery provider for Kroger in Arizona, are demanding representation with Teamsters Local 104 in Phoenix amid concerns over the company's labor practices and the proposed Kroger-Albertsons merger. The organizing campaign at Titus has garnered majority support among the 120 drivers, who have stood strong for nearly eight months in the face of an intense union-busting campaign by management.

Teamsters are calling on Titus Transport to stop violating federal labor law and honor workers' decision to unionize. The 3PL for Kroger has faced multiple charges from the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for intimidating workers and illegally terminating union supporters.

Titus Transport, a nonunion company operating in 16 locations nationwide, has allowed Kroger to cut labor costs through low wages and poor benefits. In Arizona, Titus drivers work alongside Ruan drivers represented by Local 104 who perform the same job but are paid twice as much and have strong benefits because of their Teamsters contract.

"Kroger's attempt to cut costs by using nonunion labor at Titus Transport is a clear indication of what we can expect if their merger with Albertsons proceeds," said Josh Graves, Vice President of Teamsters Local 104 and a representative for the Teamsters Warehouse Division. "Titus workers deserve a voice on the job, just like their Teamsters counterparts at Ruan. We will continue to fight until their voices are heard and their rights are recognized."

