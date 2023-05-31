Arizona's Dolce Vita Named the West's Land-Lease Community of the Year by the Manufactured Housing Institute

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) has named Dolce Vita as the West's 2023 Land-Lease Community of the Year award winner. This marks Dolce Vita's first time winning this prestigious award. The manufactured home community was established in 1999 and later renamed Dolce Vita, which means "Sweet Life." Over the last three years, management has worked to enhance and modernize the already unequaled Apache Junction resort, transforming it into one of the Phoenix Metro area's finest communities.

Photo courtesy of Manufactured Housing Institute: MHI’s Land-Lease Community of the Year Award for the West is presented by CEO of MHI Lesli Gooch to VP of Operations Ryan Coslett at the 2023 MHI Congress & Expo in Las Vegas.
Dolce Vita features a 3,000 square foot ocean-entry, heated pool and a state-of-the-art 33,000 square foot clubhouse with a ballroom perfect for concerts and dances, a library with computer center, billiards room, fitness center and movie theater. The majestic beauty of the Superstition Mountains serves as a scenic backdrop and the homes stand out among manufactured home communities, as many feature clay tile roofs, stucco exteriors and attached garages. Residents enjoy the comfortable community atmosphere and modern amenities at their fingertips.

The annual MHI awards recognize communities that deliver extraordinary resident experiences as a result of their all-around excellence in operations, professionalism, amenities and community involvement. The award is open to all HUD-code manufactured home land-lease communities in each geographic area. The Land-Lease Community of the Year Award for the West was presented to Vice President of Operations Ryan Coslett by MHI at the 2023 Congress & Expo in Las Vegas in April.

"We offer something truly special for everyone at Dolce Vita, but mostly it's the friendly culture, the beautiful amenities and scenery that bring our residents and community together," said Ryan Coslett. "Being honored by the Manufactured Housing Institute makes our whole team very proud. The award recognizes the consistent efforts of General Manager Joe Mojica and our staff to provide and prioritize an exceptional experience for our residents."  

About Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita is a 484-site age-qualified, resort-style manufactured home community situated along the base of Arizona's scenic Superstition Mountains and features stunning views, planned events and activities, and luxurious amenities designed around an active lifestyle. Beautiful new homes are available in a variety of floor plans. Visit www.mymhcommunity.com for more information.

