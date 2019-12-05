Arizona's First Ever Mobile Voter Outreach Center Launches in Pinal County

"Elections officials across Arizona are consistently finding new ways to engage with voters," said Gina Roberts, Citizens Clean Elections Commission, Voter Education Director. "We share in their commitment to innovation in voter education and outreach. Being a partner in this new concept with Pinal County is especially meaningful to the Citizens Clean Elections Commission because it will increase participation and accessibility."

During election cycles, registered Pinal County voters will be able to drop off their early ballot at the Mobile Voter Outreach Center. Election Officials will host early voting events and allow voters to cast an Early Ballot on the spot. The voter van is immediately available to register eligible individuals to vote and to provide general election information.

"We know that voters in Pinal County, especially those in the rural areas, will benefit from this holistic and mobile approach to voting," said Virginia Ross, Pinal County Recorder. "Whether they are an active voter or have just become eligible to vote, our vehicle is equipped with the tools and information that they will need to participate in all elections."

According to research conducted by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission over the years, voters and non-voters alike consistently express a desire for easy access to voting and for convenience. Such insights make this new voter vehicle instantly appealing. It is immediately available to interested groups who want to schedule its visit. The van will be located in Pinal County and appearances can be requested by contacting voter@pinal.gov . Starting next year, the public can track the van's location by logging onto the Clean Elections Voter Dashboard at azcleanelections.gov/voter-dashboard a customized online platform for voters across Arizona. The van was retrofitted for this unique use by Quality Vans. Its artful design was brought to life by Blue Media.

