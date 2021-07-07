Arizona's largest online school, Primavera, breaks record for having the largest graduating class of 2021

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Primavera Online School, a public charter school that educates more than 22,000 students in Arizona each year, will be hosting its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2021 on Thursday, July 8. The commencement, which is for seniors and juniors who have met state requirements to graduate from high school, will take place in three separate ceremonies. The first ceremony will start at 9 a.m., with the second and third ceremonies following at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. respectively. Each ceremony will last two hours and will be held at Arizona Federal Theatre, located at 400 West Washington Street in Phoenix, Arizona. The Class of 2021 is Primavera's largest graduating class yet, with about 1340 graduates—the largest high school graduation class this year and arguably the largest in AZ history.

Primavera's graduates, along with their friends and family, will attend the in-person graduation ceremonies to celebrate earning an accredited diploma that is recognized by universities, colleges, and employers nationwide. Due to mitigation strategies, each graduate will be allowed up to four guests.

The graduates of the Class of 2021 are graduating during a milestone year for Primavera, as the 2020/21 school year marked the school's 20th anniversary. Founded in 2001, Primavera provides a tuition-free, accredited online education for students throughout Arizona and prepares them to be college and career ready. For more information about Primavera Online School, visit ChoosePrimavera.com.

