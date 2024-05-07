Arizona's Monte Vista Village Resort Named the West's Land-Lease Community of the Year by the Manufactured Housing Institute

MESA, Ariz., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) has named Monte Vista Village Resort as the West's 2024 Land-Lease Community of the Year award winner. This marks Monte Vista's first time winning this prestigious award. The 142-acre manufactured home community offers a unique resort lifestyle located in the heart of the vibrant Arizona desert. Since 2016, management has worked to enhance and modernize the already unequaled Mesa resort, transforming it into one of the Phoenix Metro area's finest communities.

Monte Vista Village Resort offers more than 75 resident clubs, with amenities designed around an active lifestyle. Post this MHI’s Land-Lease Community of the Year Award for the West is presented by MHI President Mark Bowersox (far left) and MHI CEO Lesli Gooch (far right) to representatives of Village Green at the 2024 MHI Congress & Expo in Las Vegas. --Photo courtesy of Manufactured Housing Institute--

Monte Vista features breathtaking mountain views, well-maintained pickleball and tennis courts, numerous amenities, and more than 75 resident clubs ranging from silversmithing to pottery to softball. Residents enjoy the lively happy hours and coffee socials, organized excursions to shows, concerts, and museums, while the onsite live entertainment adds flair to community gatherings.

The expansion at Monte Vista has added more than 275 manufactured homes since 2016, with approximately 245 of those homes already sold and the remaining sales expected to be finalized this year.

The annual MHI awards recognize communities that deliver extraordinary resident experiences as a result of their all-around excellence in outstanding products, customer service, creative solutions and state-of-the-art homes. The award is open to all MHI members in the manufactured and modular home industry in each geographic area. The Land-Lease Community of the Year Award for the West was presented to representatives of Monte Vista Village Resort by MHI at the 2024 Congress & Expo in Las Vegas on April 4th.

"Monte Vista truly offers something for everyone, but mostly it's the friendly culture, the convenient location, and the many clubs and events that bring our residents and community together," said Ryan Coslett, vice president of operations. "Being honored by the Manufactured Housing Institute makes our whole team very proud. This award recognizes the consistent efforts of our Monte Vista staff to provide and prioritize an exceptional experience for our residents."

About Monte Vista Village Resort

Monte Vista is a 1,345 site age-qualified, resort-style manufactured home community situated in the active Phoenix Metro city of Mesa, Arizona and features stunning views, planned events and activities, and amenities designed around an active resident lifestyle. Beautiful new homes are available in a variety of floor plans. Visit www.mymhcommunity.com for more information.

