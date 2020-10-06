Arizona's Morrison Consulting and Mode Effect Merge to Create a Full-Service Ecommerce Consulting and Management Agency

PHOENIX, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morrison Consulting, LLC, a Scottsdale-based e-consultancy firm founded in 2005 by John Morrison, and Mode Effect, LLC, a Phoenix-based WordPress and WooCommerce development firm founded in 2010 by Cody Landefeld, announce their merger. The merger joins two established Arizona companies to create a full-service ecommerce consulting, development and management agency.

"Mode Effect and Morrison Consulting have been working together as partners for three years on several projects and already had unified goals," said Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of the newly merged company. "It was a natural extension of our existing business relationship to merge our teams to make the best use of our resources and experience for continued growth. Our ability to move, pivot, acquire and invest grow much deeper as a unified company."

Prior to the merger, Morrison had joined Mode Effect as a partner to help Mode Effect expand their reach as best-in-class WordPress and WooCommerce developers into eCommerce consulting services. In turn, Morrison's firm benefited from Mode Effect's rich expertise in WordPress and WooCommerce development. After working closely together through their respective companies, Morrison and Landefeld realized their shared vision and model for a full-service eCommerce consulting firm based in Arizona that serves clients nationally.

"When John joined three years ago as a partner with Mode Effect, we began implementing proven processes his agency developed," said Landefeld, President and Director of Operations and Marketing of the newly merged company. "Over the past few years, we'd already done a lot of work combining our teams together for better outcomes on projects. We were at a crossroads and knew that we could continue to grow both sides of the garden or join forces to create one garden together."

Morrison Consulting's mission is to help clients make informed decisions to increase revenue, avoid unnecessary costs and automate processes to keep online business running smoothly through custom implementation and configuration of eCommerce solutions across multiple platforms. Other core services include AWS managed cloud hosting and SmartSearch technology.

After spending over a decade in the website design industry, Landefeld founded Mode Effect to provide solutions in WordPress and WooCommerce, providing deep expertise and development through a team of world-class web designers and engineers, copywriters, web optimization experts and web strategists.

"Our teams have already been working very well together for three years, and both teams are really excited about the merger," shared Morrison. "Our clients will benefit from a much larger and diversified team with both eCommerce consultants and technology engineers."

"We are excited about what this means for our clients and future clients as we join forces to bring well over a decade of experience in eCommerce consulting, development and management under one roof," added Landefeld.

Media Contact:

Brenda Bryan

The Bryan Agency

[email protected]

Ph: (602) 561-9758

SOURCE Mode Effect

Related Links

http://www.modeeffect.com

