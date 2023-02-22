Arizona's OG Marijuana Testing Lab, Delta Verde Laboratory, Increases Compliance Support and Reduces Prices

PHOENIX, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As compliance requirements in Arizona's regulated marijuana market continue to be clarified and adjusted, Delta Verde Laboratory is committed to adding value through price leadership, compliance support, and continued accuracy in marijuana testing. DVL encourages its customers to develop clear sampling plans for each unique stock keeping unit and to submit representative samples from every batch based on ANSI/ASQ quality/quantity criteria for testing, requirements already well established by Arizona's marijuana ruleset.

"The most expensive costs of testing for brands and license holders occur when they've relied on the wrong testing partner who've acted in non-compliant ways or when products get recalled," said Nate Allen, an owner of Delta Verde Labs, he adds, "and while DVL has demonstrated an ability to help mitigate these kinds of expenses, it's been through the analysis of nearly fifty thousand samples in Arizona, that we've established compliant ways to reduce ongoing testing costs to our customers without compromising quality assurance or analytical integrity."

Delta Verde Labs operates as an independent, dedicated, and unbiased testing resource that specializes in measuring cannabis and cannabis infused products, their unique chemistries, and related food-safety microbiology. DVL primarily serves licensed marijuana dispensaries and operators, state regulators, law enforcement, public health interest groups, clinical research organizations, and other compliance labs.

"Those who rely on Delta Verde Labs for compliance and informational testing know that the value they get when they test here goes beyond our quick turn-around times and market leading low prices," says Nate Allen, "More importantly they get the quality assurance that their products have been measured correctly and that the data we provide on COAs -which often gets included in their labeling- is traceable to state, national, and international standards; which builds even greater trust and confidence in brands and businesses when they test with Delta Verde Labs."

Arizona compliance testing packages at DVL start as low as $160 and include complimentary sample pick-up services anywhere in Arizona, in most circumstances. For more specific details, pricing, terms and conditions, contact the lab.

About Delta Verde Laboratory

Having tested in the Copper State for nearly a decade, Delta Verde Labs has become a highly regarded and high-throughput Arizona marijuana compliance testing company. It operates with multiple state-of-the-art analytical instrument lines and a specialty trained staff to ensure that quality analytical chemistry and microbiology gets performed on every sample that it certifies.

DVL regularly passes required proficiency testing for certified parameters and analytes in various cannabis matrices and is full scope certified by the Arizona Department of Health Services to test marijuana and marijuana infused products. The lab is also accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017.

