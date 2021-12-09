Arizona's Public Safety Personnel Retirement System Selects Vitech's V3locity®

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group announced today that the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System of Arizona (PSPRS) has selected V3locity, Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics platform, for its pension administration operations.

PSPRS will integrate its current system with V3locity's core enterprise capabilities to address a full spectrum of pension administration requirements including contributions reporting, disbursements, tax reporting, CRM, and more. PSPRS will also use V3locity Digital, a persona-based, digital self-service solution, to provide its members with easy access to account information via a single web application across a wide range of channels and devices.

"PSPRS has the need and opportunity to replace our aging systems to add efficiency and bring our customer service to the highest level," said Mike Smarik, PSPRS Deputy Administrator. "We are confident that our partnership with V3locity will help modernize our systems from top to bottom, and are excited about rolling out a final product for our plan's members, employers, and staff."

"We are thrilled that V3locity remains a top choice of public retirement systems for its intuitive self-service, communication, and straight-through processing," said Gary Sherne, Vitech's Chief Revenue Officer. "We look forward to helping PSPRS further enhance its end-to-end customer experiences, while refining its customer-targeting capabilities and general operational efficiency."

V3locity is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. It marries core administration with a revolutionary digital experience. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs an advanced, cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our Insurance, Retirement, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,600 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, such as Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com .

About PSPRS

PSPRS was established to provide a uniform, consistent, and equitable statewide retirement program for Arizona's public safety personnel. PSPRS provides retirement benefits and programs to nearly 60,000 active members, retired members, and surviving beneficiaries, and to more than 300 employer groups (municipalities, agencies, and districts) throughout the state.

SOURCE Vitech Systems Group