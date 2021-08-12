ArizonaSharp.com Aims to be the #1 Betting Resource in the Valley

GILBERT, Ariz., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArizonaSharp.com is getting ready to go live over the next few weeks, with their team of analysts primed and prepared to keep Arizona residents updated on local sports news, picks and reviews of the best sportsbooks here in "the Valley." The site is definitely prepared to be one of the top resources in the state when it comes to anything related to Arizona sports betting.

Arizona Sharp

With legalization finally being made a reality by Governor Ducey earlier in 2021, Arizona Sharp hopes to help bettors stay informed of all the happenings going on in the state, including all newly-formed partnerships between sportsbooks and tribal casinos and local sports teams alike.

Legalized Sports Betting in Arizona – its FINALLY happening!

Arizona's Governor signed sports betting into law on April 15, 2021, through HB 2772. The Senate and House worked quickly over several months to establish an outstanding betting framework that would also include online and retail wagering.

All in all, there will be 20 sports betting licenses available in Arizona, which will be split among the tribal nations that offer gaming and professional sports teams. Some of the nation's largest books have already secured market access in Arizona, including BetMGM and FanDuel.

Arizona Sharp aims to become the best possible resource for all of the state's top sports headlines, as well as provide detailed reviews of the best Arizona sportsbooks and other DFS sites operating in-state.

The Arizona market will be massive, and that's why Arizona Sharp is here as a resource to everyone here in the state. Whether you're an avid gambler or just a novice looking to learn more about how to bet sports, this site will prove to be a valuable asset in terms of information, betting guides and unbiased reviews of online sportsbooks and other daily fantasy sites operating in AZ.

One Stop Shop for Sports Fanatics

Additionally, if you are an Arizona sports fanatic, the staff will be covering all the teams in the state heavily in our news section. Visitors can also choose to sign up via their newsletter and get access to the latest news and local sports picks throughout the year for all the pro sports teams and college athletic programs in the Valley.

The entire team at Arizona Sharp are sports betting fanatics, and they guarantee you will receive professional picks for free. We want to be a resource to the best state in the nation, and this will be reflected throughout our content.

Lastly, you will receive every acquisition and partnership in the betting industry that affects the state. DraftKings has already partnered with the PGA, and FanDuel has merged with the Phoenix Suns.

These partnerships are occurring all over the state, and they will continue after the Arizona betting market goes live on September 9, 2021. The staff will ensure you never miss a beat. The entire staff eats, sleeps, and breathes sports betting in the Valley – and they can't wait to earn your loyalty!

Media Contact

TJ Gill

602-750-1630

[email protected]

SOURCE Arizona Sharp

Related Links

http://ArizonaSharp.com

