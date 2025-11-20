ARIZONA@WORK Features JET MX Next-Gen Aviation Mechanic Apprentice Program

GOODYEAR, Ariz., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jet MX, Inc., an FAA-certified aviation maintenance repair station based at Phoenix-Goodyear Airport (FAA 145CRS #JETR229E), operates an aircraft maintenance apprentice program certified by the state of Arizona's Department of Economic Security (DES). DES agency representatives recently visited Jet MX and produced a feature segment on the program.

Jet MX Chief Inspector Martin Cook Guides Apprentices

The 3-minute video can be found online: https://youtu.be/Kfc6845216Q?si=ul30ijWB7OpyGuHB, as well as additional information shared via social media sites for Arizona@Work and Jet MX. Per the Arizona DES, "registered apprenticeship helps employers build and train the next generation. DES supports employers through the process of building high quality, nationally recognized apprenticeship programs. With mentorship from seasoned mechanics, apprentices gain skills, confidence, and the ability to maintain and repair airworthy aircraft."

Jet MX's unique apprentice program was developed by Chief Inspector Martin Cook, providing a unique opportunity for the next generation of aspiring aviation maintenance technicians to enter an immersive program with classroom and field training by veteran FAA-certified experts like Martin.

"Our apprenticeship is a 3-year program that meets the requirements from the FAA to get your mechanic's certificate," stated Mr. Cook. "The aviation industry right now is facing a severe shortage of aircraft mechanics. An apprenticeship program is a great way to help our industry fill that need that is coming," continued Mr. Cook. "The state of Arizona, Joann Bueno, and DES have been fantastic partners for us in getting and implementing our vision. I love seeing (apprentices) get excited when they fix something… and the pride they take in doing that is fantastic."

"It is our job to help employers register their apprenticeship programs for recognition by the Department of Labor," added Joann Bueno, Arizona DES Apprenticeship Program Director, in an interview for the JET MX feature. "Martin did such a great job building that curriculum and ensuring that individuals that come out of the program are really people we can trust and rely on."

About Jet MX:

Founded in 2021 by a leadership team with over 100 years of turbine jet aircraft maintenance and flight operations experience, Jet MX offers experts with highly specialized qualifications and expertise, using a hands-on approach that delivers focused aircraft maintenance solutions for key business aircraft types including Learjet, King Air and Hawker. Jet MX is an FAA Part 145 certified repair station (FAA 145CRS #JETR229E) based at Phoenix-Goodyear Airport (KGYR) and specializes in aircraft import/export, airworthiness certifications, FAA conformity inspections and RVSM related certifications

