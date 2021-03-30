Arjo Announces New Digital Vascular and Fetal Dopplers

"Features we have introduced, such as the high resolution color display, represent a first for handheld Dopplers. This allows clinicians to clearly see vascular waveforms as well as hear digital audio sounds. In the Fetal Heart Rate (FHR) version, the FHR data is displayed in high visibility large numbers and recorded digitally as a waveform for archiving and review. "

– Peter Cashin, Managing Director

Using the DMX Doppler, clinicians are able to view vascular waveforms in real-time to assist in the diagnosis of vascular disease that other Dopplers may find difficult to achieve. While the SR Fetal Dopplers offer two viewing modes: (FHR) displayed in large high-contrast numbers for optimum visibility and a real time trace display providing a visual confirmation of the intermittent auscultation

(IA). With an auto-scaling feature and wide viewing angle, accuracy and clarity are maximized.

These new Dopplers feature audio enhancement with our revolutionary Dynamic Digital Noise Reduction (DDNR) system by eliminating background noise when moving the transducer. The Doppler results can also be stored on the micro SD card for later review or transfer to a computer.

Further to the launch of the new Dopplex DMX, Huntleigh releases the Dopplex Ankle and Toe Pressure (ATP) kit. A unique combination of the new DMX Doppler, Arterial Plethysmography (APPG), and other accessories provide the Vascular, Diabetic or Lymphatic specialist with a system to aid the assessment of arterial disease and neuropathy. The APPG probe is an optical sensing system that is placed directly on the toe providing a far quicker and more accurate Toe Brachial Index (TBI) measurement.

Our exceptional build standards and quality of manufacture and design not only give outstanding performance, but also durability and a longer product life. The new Dopplex DMX and Sonicaid

Range Dopplers offer durability that will give years' worth of continued performance.

For more details, please visit https://www.huntleigh-healthcare.us/ .

About Arjo

At Arjo, we are committed to improving the everyday lives of people affected by reduced mobility and age-related health challenges. With products and solutions that ensure ergonomic patient handling, personal hygiene, disinfection, diagnostics, and the effective prevention of pressure injuries and venous thromboembolism, we help professionals across care environments to continually raise the standard of safe and dignified care. Everything we do, we do with people in mind.

