Arjo Announces Opening of New Reprocessing Facility to Enhance Production Capacity and Customer Service

EVERETT, Wash., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arjo, a global healthcare leader committed to driving healthier outcomes for people facing mobility challenges, is excited to announce the opening of its new state-of-the-art facility for reprocessing medical devices. The new space, 50% larger than the previous location, is designed to increase the production output and significantly improve turnaround times.

"We are thrilled to expand our capabilities with this new facility," said Chris Dorsey, President of Arjo US. "This investment demonstrates our commitment to meeting the growing demands of our valued customers and providing them with even better service."

Sustainability is key to Arjo's success and the company sees opportunities to further strengthen its competitiveness by offering more circular solutions and business models. As a global MedTech company, Arjo plays an important role in society. The company's products and solutions contribute daily to increased patient safety, a better work environment for healthcare professionals and more efficient work processes in care environments.

Julien Bouchard, VP Operations Americas shared, "Through Arjo ReNu, we contribute to more sustainable healthcare while helping our customers achieve their sustainability ambitions. The circular business model reduces the need for raw materials, requires less transportation and reduces waste."

For more information, please contact:

Hicham Guennoun

Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

SOURCE Arjo Inc.