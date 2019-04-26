Arjo specialized team focuses on veterans' care, government customers

ADDISON, Ill., April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arjo Inc. has formed a new dedicated team with a clear focus on growing our existing footprint in the government sector. By continuing our high level of service and increasing solutions for ease of business, we will maintain our pursuit of increasing the quality of care for caregivers and veterans worldwide.

As a part of these efforts, Arjo has entered into exclusive agreements with two service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) vendors:

Alliant Enterprises, LLC has exclusive distribution rights to market and sell Arjo patient-handling, hygiene and disinfection capital equipment

has exclusive distribution rights to market and sell Arjo patient-handling, hygiene and disinfection capital equipment Veteran Healthcare Supply Solutions has exclusive rights to market and sell Arjo deep vein thrombosis, diagnostic, lymphedema, medical bed and therapeutic support surface capital equipment

In addition, Arjo was awarded a national agreement on March 1 with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) focused on providing hygiene solutions to veterans. The VA Strategic Acquisition Center's Non-Expendable Equipment Program awarded Arjo a national blanket purchase agreement (BPA) for our Carendo® multipurpose hygiene chair. This ergonomic chair makes hygiene routines safer and more comfortable for patients and reduces caregiver injury risk.

"Arjo is very pleased to support caregivers providing for the unique needs of veterans. More than 9 million veterans seek care from the VA each year. We are proud that Arjo products have a place in ensuring the dignity, safety and comfort of people who served in the U.S. military," said Arjo's Nicholas Rodich, Senior Manager of Government Corporate Accounts.

About Arjo

At Arjo, we are committed to improving the everyday lives of people affected by reduced mobility and age-related health challenges. With products and solutions that ensure ergonomic patient handling, personal hygiene, disinfection, diagnostics and the effective prevention of pressure ulcers and venous thromboembolism, we help professionals across care environments to continually raise the standard of safe and dignified care. Arjo has approximately 6,000 employees worldwide and customers in more than 100 countries. In 2018, Arjo sales amounted to approximately SEK 8.2 billion. Arjo is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, and its head office is located in Malmö, Sweden. Everything we do, we do with people in mind. For more information, go to www.arjo.us.

SOURCE Arjo

Related Links

http://www.arjo.us

