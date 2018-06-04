Arjo strengthens position within Long-Term Care in North America

The newly created organization provides many opportunities for Arjo to strengthen its focus on customers, both in the acute and long-term care segments. Though Arjo has been a pioneer in the long-term care market since its founding in 1957, the decision to create a dedicated sales division in North America reinforces Arjo's commitment to remain a leader.

"As an independent Arjo, we will be better positioned to meet the changing needs of our customers, including addressing the trend of a rising number of elderly people and those suffering from age-related illnesses," said Anne Sigouin, North American President at Arjo. The new organization setup allows Arjo to continue winning, also in the acute care space. "The addition of the new sales team within Long-Term Care allows our current sales team to continue to focus on the needs of our acute care customers."

The investment aligns with Arjo's mission to improve the lives of people affected by reduced mobility and age-related health challenges.

About Arjo

At Arjo, we are committed to improving the everyday lives of people affected by reduced mobility and age-related health challenges. With products and solutions that ensure ergonomic patient handling, personal hygiene, disinfection, diagnostics, and the effective prevention of pressure ulcers and venous thromboembolism, we help professionals across care environments to continually raise the standard of safe and dignified care. Everything we do, we do with people in mind.

Arjo Inc. Phone: 800 323 1245 2349 W. Lake Street Email: usaddus.cc@arjo.com Addison, IL

United States www.arjo.us

