Arjuna Natural’s BCM-95® Curcumin Granted New Patent

KERALA, India, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BCM-95®, a high-potency turmeric extract developed and manufactured by Arjuna Naturals Ltd., has been granted a patent for "composition for use in treatment" by the European Patent Office (EPO). This patent is in addition to 16 patents (13 in the US, two in Japan and one in Europe) that Arjuna already has on its BCM-95 turmeric extracts.

The new patent covers Arjuna's composition of the active curcuminoids, demethoxycurcumin, bisdemethoxycurcumin, and Ar-turmerone. The essential oil of turmeric has proven effective in helping the treatment of depression, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and Alzheimer's disease. The patent is strictly enforced in most countries in EU and in the US.

"This patent is an important step in building BCM-95's position in the European market," says Benny Antony, PhD, Joint Managing Director for Arjuna. "This highly bioavailable curcumin is already a leading brand in the US, marketed by Dolcas Biotech, USA —so much so Arjuna installed a fully solar powered continuous extraction plant— and tripled its manufacturing capacity in Coimbatore, India, to meet this growing demand."

Last year, BCM-95 was affirmed GRAS status by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This confirms the safety profile of BCM-95 and cements it as a trusted, clean brand. BCM95 has been involved in 42 published studies and more than a dozen studies are ongoing, including pre-clinical and clinical studies on its multiple health benefits.

Arjuna created a unique composition of curcumin and essential oil of turmeric that increases free-curcumin bioavailability and provides multifaceted health benefits. BCM95 goes through stringent quality control from raw material sourcing throughout the manufacturing process and its therapeutic benefits are proven by rigorous clinical trials. Arjuna ensures traceability of BCM-95's supply chain, from farm to finished supplement, to ensure a pure, clean, and safe product.

"Arjuna conducts several research projects to create new formulations and provide significant value for our customers," adds Antony. "We are continually investing in new technologies to answer the constantly expanding needs of our customers, while developing a growing portfolio of natural health supplements, all made more secure by diligently securing our intellectual property."

For more than a quarter of a century Arjuna Natural Ltd. has been India's leading manufacturer and exporter of standardized botanical extracts for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries. Established in 1992, the company has grown rapidly, with customers in 40 countries. Arjuna holds 35 international patents, of which the majority are commercialized globally. The advanced R&D unit is a complete research facility that works in collaboration with international universities on phytochemistry, pharmacokinetics, formulation, development, pre-clinical and toxicity studies

Arjuna is totally committed to social responsibility. Building affordable housing for the needy, helping poor patients attain the best hospital treatment, and contributing to higher studies for children of poverty are just some examples of Arjuna's active endeavors in social responsibility.

